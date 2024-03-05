Lindsay Lohan Confirms Freaky Friday Sequel Starring Jamie Lee Curtis Is in the Works

Walt Disney

Lohan continued the nostalgia during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' where she re-created the iconic Oreo scene from 'The Parent Trap.'

More than twenty years after Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis graced our screens as mother and daughter in Freaky Friday, the pair are reuniting for a sequel.

Lohan confirmed the news during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Monday, after host Andy Cohen asked her about the rumored second film.

"It is...[but] I don't want to say too much," Lohan said. Referencing her co-star, Curtis, she added, "And we're both excited."

In May 2023, it was confirmed by Disney that the body-swap comedy, which first hit theaters in 2003, was getting the sequel treatment, with both Curtis and Lohan in talks to return.

The pair have actually been talking about reprising their iconic roles for some time, with Lohan and the Everything Everywhere All at Once star discussing their possible plans for working together in the future during an interview with The New York Times to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Disney classic.

According to Curtis, she was one of the people championing the sequel, based on suggestions she got from fans and reports during a recent press tour.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared. "So we're leaving it in the hands that be."

Lohan and Curtis also reflected on their time acting alongside each other and shared what they learned from the film about parenting.

"To have more patience," Lohan, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023, said. "You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live -- with boundaries."

As for Curtis -- who is the mom of two adult children -- she said the movie taught her to "suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more."

"Also, as a parent, we’re sizing up all the time: shoes, clothes, foods. It's all future thought," she added. "My lesson from Freaky Friday was to be where your feet are."

That's not all the nostalgia Lohan had in store for fans Monday either, with the 37-year-old actress throwing it back to her 1998 film, The Parent Trap, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In the cute clip, Lohan offers Fallon an Oreo while they stand in the Tonight Show dressing room, to which he replies, "Sure, I love Oreos."

As he takes a bite of the cookie, he turns to see her identical twin -- achieved through clever editing, of course -- standing in the doorway.

"At home, I eat them with peanut butter," says the other Lohan, with a British accent as she rocks a summer camp shirt.

Fans of the late '90s film will remember Lohan as both Hallie Parker and Annie James, two identical twin sisters who are separated at birth when their parents divorce, and are kept unaware of one another's existence.

It's not until their paths cross at a summer camp that they realize they are long-lost sisters. One of the biggest clues to their sibling connection? Their love of peanut butter on Oreos.

"That is so weird," the first Lohan replies, while pulling out a full jar of Skippy peanut butter out of her purse. "So do I!"

Confused, Fallon awkwardly decides to leave, telling Lohan, "OK, so, I'll see one of you out there," before walking out of the dressing room and toward the stage.