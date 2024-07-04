Find Out Why These Celebs Got Banned From Public Places

Getty

One star was called a "tiny cretin of a human" for their alleged behavior at a restaurant, while another was banned from a movie theater chain for being "unbearably rude."

Celebrities may get special treatment when they’re out in public -- but that doesn’t mean they’re exempt from following the rules. When celebs get wrapped up in bad behavior, they end up facing the consequences. Sometimes that even means getting banned from the place where it all went down. Stars including James Corden and Madonna have faced bans from places like restaurants and movie theaters until they were able to prove that they got their act together.

Read on to find out how these celebs got their bans…

1. Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto was recently banned from a Toronto restaurant called Manita. Restaurant executives called out the actor on social media, alleging that he was a “terrible customer.” In an Instagram story, they claimed that he yelled at the staff, made the host cry and caused other diners to be pretty uncomfortable.

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” they explained, adding, “Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them.”

Zachary has not yet responded to the allegations.

2. James Corden

James Corden was infamously banned from prestigious New York restaurant Balthazar in 2022. Following several incidents at the restaurant, owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to call out the late night host. In the scathing post, Keith called James a “tiny cretin of a human” and the “most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

He went on to detail two times that James had recently visited the restaurant and been rude to staff, including a moment when he screamed at a server over an incorrect order. Following the post, Keith says James called him and “apologized profusely.” Despite the ban, Keith said he believed in second chances and would allow James to return to the restaurant in the future.

3. Lindsay Lohan

Back in 2012, Lindsay Lohan was a guest at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel while she was filming Liz & Dick. She spent 47 days at the hotel, racking up a bill of over $46,000. In a letter obtained by TMZ, the hotel’s general manager said Lindsay needed to pay her outstanding bill and had to leave the property and not return, effectively banning her from the hotel.

While Lindsay never spoke out about her debt to the Chateau Marmont, she was later seen back at the hotel. According to sources close to the actress, Lindsay believed that the production company was paying for her stay and it was all a misunderstanding. She reached out to the hotel’s owner, paid the tab and her ban was lifted.

4. Madonna

Madonna earned a ban from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema after she was caught on her phone during a screening of 12 Years A Slave at the 2013 New York Film Festival. According to other attendees at the event, Madonna was called out for violating the cinema’s no-texting policy but she refused to stop. When the story made headlines, the theater said she was banned from returning.

“Until she apologizes to movie fans, Madonna is banned from watching movies @drafthouse,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder Tim League wrote, later adding, “Madonna, however entitled she feels she is, is unbearably rude to others around her by texting in a theater.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tim later sent a letter to theater managers, telling them to ban her from their properties “until she apologizes for her actions and acknowledges that texting during a movie is rude and disrespectful to the filmmaker and audience.”

5. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was briefly banned from the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. Back in 2010, Wayne had just been released from jail and was on probation, prohibited from drinking alcohol. When Wayne made a surprise appearance on stage with Drake at the Hard Rock Hotel, he was not allowed to attend the after party taking place at the Wynn.

According to TMZ, a rep for the hotel told Drake’s crew that Wayne was prohibited from the hotel’s property and if he tried to enter, he’d be removed. Sources told the outlet that hotel executives didn’t want any trouble, especially knowing the strict terms of his probation.

6. Ariana Grande

Back in 2015, Ariana Grande made headlines when she was caught on surveillance footage licking a donut on display at Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Fans were totally grossed out and Joe Marin, the owner of the bakery, said she was banned for life. After the incident prompted a health inspection, which lowered the shop from a “A” to a “B” rating, Joe threatened to press charges. It’s unclear if the legal matter ever played out in court.

7. Paris Hilton