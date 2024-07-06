Kevin Bacon Once Went Out in Public Disguised As a Normal Person: 'Nobody Recognized Me'

Getty

The actor -- who visited a special effects makeup artist and wore a disguise made of prosthetics for the experiment -- revealed why the experience ultimately "suck[ed]" and made him want to "go back to being famous."

Kevin Bacon traded his life as a famous actor for that of a normal person for one day -- and it didn't go as he expected.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the legendary actor recalled the time he went out in public disguised as a "regular person," revealing that it was a longtime fantasy of his.

"I'm not complaining, but I have a face that's pretty recognizable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent," Bacon, 65, said, sharing that he pulled out all the stops for his experiment.

"I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise," he recalled.

The Footloose star's normal person disguise consists of fake teeth, a different-looking nose, and glasses, with Vanity Fair noting that his look had similarities to his character in new horror film, MaXXXine.

Donning his camouflage, Bacon put it to the test by going to popular shopping mall and Los Angeles tourist location, The Grove.

"Nobody recognized me," he recalled.

The experiment seemingly backfired in that Bacon said he felt invisible -- and didn't like the feeling.

"People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you,'" he recalled. "I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f--king coffee or whatever."

"I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous," he added.

In his interview with Vanity Fair, Bacon promoted his two new films, MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and expressed his gratitude for where he's at in his career.

"I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be," he said. "That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles."

"The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I've fought really long and hard for it," Bacon said.