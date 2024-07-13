Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage By Secret Service After Possible Shots At Rally

Getty

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage after the alleged gunfire and is "fine," according to the Trump campaign. He raised a fist as he was being led off the stage.

Former President Donald Trump, the current 2024 presumptive Republican candidate, was giving a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday when possible gunfire broke out.

The candidate appeared to drop to the ground after touching the side of his face as the Secret Service rushed the stage. When he arose, there was what appeared to be visible blood on the side of his head and ear. He was quickly escorted to a vehicle surrounded by agents.

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that Trump is "fine."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," he said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Shortly after the incident, Butler County, PA District Attorney Richard Goldfinger reportedly told a Washington Post reporter that one audience member was killed in the shooting, while another is in serious condition.

Goldinger confirmed to the Associated Press and CBS News that the shooter is also dead. His identity has not been released, with Secret Service saying this is an active investigation. Law enforcement told CBS News there is no longer a threat to public safety.

A source told TMZ that Trump was not hit by a bullet, but that a bullet hit his teleprompter, the glass shattered, and struck him by his ear. The outlet also reported that two rally attendees were struck by gunfire and are currently being treated at the hospital.

Following the news, celebrities and political figures took to social media to react.

President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2024 @GavinNewsom

Violence is never the answer. Never. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 13, 2024 @GeorgeTakei

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024 @BarackObama

In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate that the former president is doing well.



An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 13, 2024 @SecretaryPete

Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 13, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

Pray for our broken country. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 13, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024 @DonaldJTrumpJr

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024 @elonmusk

Violence has no place in our politics. Period end of story. Hope the former president is okay. Hope his family is as well. This is a moment for everyone to pause, to stop. Violence in our speech, our tone, our thoughts, our words. May we all reject it all. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2024 @mariashriver

Praying for our country 🇺🇸 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) July 13, 2024 @ItsTheSituation

Regardless of political party.. this is absurd.. we can do better as a country — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 13, 2024 @LoniLove

I’m glad the former president is safe and hoping no one else was seriously hurt. The bravery of the secret service astonishes me.



I’m weeping for my country and furious at whoever f***ing did this — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 13, 2024 @MrJonCryer

No form up political violence is acceptable. I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery and hope that the members of his detail and crowd are ok. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 13, 2024 @davidhogg111

HOLY SHIT



DONALD TRUMP JUST GOT SHOT! pic.twitter.com/vyzbZrNb5W — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 13, 2024 @rustyrockets