Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage By Secret Service After Possible Shots At Rally

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage after the alleged gunfire and is "fine," according to the Trump campaign. He raised a fist as he was being led off the stage.

Former President Donald Trump, the current 2024 presumptive Republican candidate, was giving a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday when possible gunfire broke out.

The candidate appeared to drop to the ground after touching the side of his face as the Secret Service rushed the stage. When he arose, there was what appeared to be visible blood on the side of his head and ear. He was quickly escorted to a vehicle surrounded by agents.

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that Trump is "fine."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," he said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Shortly after the incident, Butler County, PA District Attorney Richard Goldfinger reportedly told a Washington Post reporter that one audience member was killed in the shooting, while another is in serious condition.

Goldinger confirmed to the Associated Press and CBS News that the shooter is also dead. His identity has not been released, with Secret Service saying this is an active investigation. Law enforcement told CBS News there is no longer a threat to public safety.

A source told TMZ that Trump was not hit by a bullet, but that a bullet hit his teleprompter, the glass shattered, and struck him by his ear. The outlet also reported that two rally attendees were struck by gunfire and are currently being treated at the hospital.

After the incident, the Trump campaign said in a statement, per CBS News, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Following the news, celebrities and political figures took to social media to react.

President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."