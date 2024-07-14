Stars Pay Tribute to Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

Getty

Hollywood is mourning the death of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed star Shannen Doherty, who died on Saturday at 53 after a years-long battle with cancer.

On Saturday, her rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the news of Doherty's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones. Late last month, Doherty shared on her podcast Let's Be Clear that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.

Following the news of her passing, celebrities, including several of Doherty's former costars, took to social media to pay tribute.

Charmed star Alyssa Milano released a statement that read: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Fellow 90210 star Gabrielle Carteris shared an Instagram post, writing, "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you."

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March, posted an emotional tribute on her Instagram Stories.

"I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remember how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her," the actress wrote. "We became instant friends -- which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on '90210' was everything to me when I was 10. (Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh is and was and will always be an icon.)"

"We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women," Munn continued. "Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me ... True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease."

"Cancer is really f--king scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace. I'm sending all my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way," she concluded. "Fly so high, my friend. 💔💔💔💔."

Actress Rita Wilson also shared a post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "@theshando She showed us courage and strength. She never gave up. Love to her family and friends."

RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her during the Full House days. She was lovely and had a beautiful smile. Today, I’ll also think about the women in my life who all succumbed to cancer - my mom, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all were so strong and so beautiful.… pic.twitter.com/LEWLPCKnbK — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) July 14, 2024 @DaveCoulier