Shannen Doherty Updates Fans On Her Divorce; Prepares For Chemo As She Continues Her Cancer Journey

"Divorce is not easy, especially when you really loved someone. And I did love my husband," Doherty said of her marriage breakdown before adding that she would like her privacy.

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her long-winded divorce from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum talked about the end of her marriage and ongoing cancer journey on the recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear.

"Obviously, divorce is not easy, especially when you really loved someone. And I did love my husband. And when you get so hurt by their actions that you just feel betrayed and like a sucker, it's really hard," she said on the episode.

Doherty split from her husband of over 11 years in January 2023, sharing the news three months later. The Charmed actress was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer metastasized as stage 4 in her brain and her bones.

However, the 53-year-old is about to start a new round of chemotherapy, revealing that she does not know how long it will be.

"It becomes very real in an incredibly different way, because I have no idea how long I'm gonna be on the chemo," she said of the treatment required for her stage 4 breast cancer. "I have no idea if it's gonna be 3 months or if it's gonna be 6 months or if we're gonna -- if after 3 months, it's not working, if we're gonna change again."

"That's not something that I can predict. It's not something my doctors can predict. And it's scary," she said before adding that her first round will be a couple days after the episode is out.

"To just be walking into the unknown -- I just feel like my life has been unknown for over a year now, between divorce and cancer," she continued.

On top of all of her health issues, the former actress is in the midst of a legal war against her ex-husband. She is requesting spousal support from her former partner, financial information and accusing him of delaying the legal process "in hopes" she "will not survive the divorce proceedings," according to the filing reviewed by TooFab.

She opened up about the situation with Iswarienko during the episode, describing it as "not the most pleasant thing".

"There's so many different nuances that people will never understand," she said of the breakdown of their relationship.

"I don't understand why people find it so fascinating," she said before adding that she would like her privacy during this period of her life. "I'm going through stuff. And when I wanna share it, I will share it."

Iswarienko's lawyer is disputing Doherty's bold claim, stating that the 49-year-old photographer "wants the best for Shannen" and hopes "to put this case behind them."

"Kurt is not 'simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die," attorney Katherine Heersema stated in the court docs. "That is why he made an offer to settle all issues back in October 2023. That offer was not accepted."

Doherty claims to have denied the proposed settlements because they, from her POV, "skirted around the issues of his original works created during marriage."