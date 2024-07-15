Botched Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif Expecting Fifth Child With Wife Brittany Pattakos

Instagram

The surgeon recruited his children with ex Adrienne Maloof to reveal the pregnancy -- and the baby's gender.

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif shared a video to his Instagram with two surprises in one -- a pregnancy announcement with his wife, Brittany Pattakos, and a gender reveal.

The video shows Pattakos, 33, next to Nassif and his three sons: Gavin, 21, and 18-year-old twins Christian and Collin. In the footage, the father and sons twist gender reveal cannons, releasing blue powder and confetti, confirming that their newest addition to the family will be a baby boy.

Nassif, 62, penned in his caption "SURPRISE! We’re having a… BOY!!!! We can’t wait to meet you & we love you so much already, Baby Nassif!"

"That’s technically two surprises, but we’re here for it!" Nassif's medical practice corrected in the comments before offering their excitement. "Congratulations!!!! We can't wait to meet the newest member of the Nassif family!!!!"

The couple -- who welcomed their first daughter Paulina, 3, in October 2020 -- dated for two years before tying the knot in Los Angeles in 2019 and celebrating with a reception in Santorini, Greece.

The plastic surgeon and television personality also received love from some of his fellow Real Housewives alums including RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong, who commented on the video saying "Congratulations on your newest addition that's amazing."

The surgeon shares his three sons with ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. The former couple were on the first three seasons of RHOBH and finalized their divorce in 2012.

Pattakos followed the announcement with an Instagram post of her ultrasound, revealing when Baby Nassif is due.