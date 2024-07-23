Ariana Madix Reveals Every Cosmetic Procedure She's Ever Done After Speculation About Her 'Changing' Appearance

Getty

The 'Love Island USA' host set the record straight after an Instagram user, who is an injector and aesthetic physician assistant, posted before and after photos speculating on the cosmetic procedures Madix's had over the years.

Ariana Madix doesn't gatekeep when it comes to her appearance.

After an Instagram user, who is an injector and aesthetic physician assistant, posted before and after photos of the Love Island USA host last month, speculating on cosmetic procedures the 39-year-old has had done over the years, Madix took to the comments to set the record straight.

"Stunning injectables have entered the villa. Ariana continues to show the Love Island world how cosmetic work can preserve and enhance and not age and distort," the woman wrote, claiming that she believes the Vanderpump Rules star has gotten lip filler, volume replacement filler, jawline contouring with liposuction and a blepharoplasty to remove excess eyelid skin.

Madix chimed in after the video started gaining traction, and even noted that the physician assistant was partially correct.

"i'll tell you what i've had! you're partially correct," Madix wrote. "tox in 11's, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin."

"absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet ❤️❤️," she maintained. "hope this helps!"

Madix also promised to keep fans posted if she gets any other work done.

The honesty earned her heaps of praise, with the Instagram user later calling Madix a "transparent queen," advising Hollywood to "take notes" after the reality star's candid response to the video.

Madix has been equally open about her skincare routing, recently telling Elle during their "Waking Up With" video series that she keeps it pretty simple when it comes to taking care of her skin.

"I think my skin type is just getting older," she said with a chuckle. "I have these lines around my eyes."

When a producer asked Madix if she has a dermatologist or a facialist who recommends her products, she replied, "No, I don't. I wish I had a dermatologist. Maybe my skin would look better."

In fact, Madix said she's "never been to a dermatologist," before recalling her scary bout with melanoma, calling it "not fun."

In 2019, Madix had a melanoma removed from her chest, and still has a scar from the procedure.