Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Doubles Down On Controversial Sheer Wedding Guest Dress

The Bravolebrity "could defend" her wedding guest style choice "all day long," says the bride "loved" her look.

Paige DeSorbo addressed her recent controversy over wearing a sexy sheer dress to her friend's nuptials.

The Summer House star set the record straight on her risqué fashion sense at stylist Alexa Eshaghian's and former football quarterback Wilton Speight's French wedding during an appearance on Tuesday, July 23rd's LadyGang podcast episode.

“I could defend it all day long,” Desorbo told podcast hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin. “First and foremost, I was in Saint-Tropez. I wasn’t at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.”

The controversy came after she shared pictures to her Instagram of herself in the striking all-black lace gown with a high-leg slit, and commenters had mixed opinions -- some complimenting her look while others called it "inappropriate."

She explained that the couple's event was not a "typical wedding" -- noting there were "acrobatic dancers inside of flower petals."

"The couple that got married, my girlfriend Alexa and her now husband Wilton, easily one of the most stylish couples I've ever been around. Like, they just look good. They look like a model couple."

The 31-year-old reality star continued, "She's all about glitz and glamour. She's a stylist also. So, like, I knew going to her wedding, the looks were going to be insane. I was maybe one of 15 girls that was in sheer dresses."

She shut down speculations that she was upstaging the bride and said the now-wife "loved" her look. DeSorbo's friends who attended the dress-to-impress black-tie event also saw no issue with the dress.

“We were sending all of our dresses in a group chat and not a single person batted an eye.” She continued, “One of the other girls was in a completely sheer [dress] that had like green sparkles on it so I was like, ‘Oh we are so good.'”

While her style choice got the stamp of approval, she side-eyed some guest's fashion choices which included "lots of girls wearing white" to events leading up to the wedding. She even said one woman wore a "pale yellow" dress to the ceremony that looked more like "ivory."

"I looked at her up and down and I was like you should be ashamed of yourself,” DeSorbo said about the fashion faux pas, before admitting that she felt like this was "a little bit of karma."