Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Pregnant with First Child, Less Than a Year After Carl Radke Split

"It was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning," revealed the Bravo star, who is keeping her boyfriend's identity private.

Congratulations are in order for Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard!

On the Fourth of July, the Bravo star announced on Instagram that she's pregnant, and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose identity she has kept private.

Hubbard, 37, who shared the exciting news in collaboration with Clearblue, shared a photo of her bare stomach, as well as a shot of her sonogram photos and her positive pregnancy test.

"Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫," she wrote in the caption of her Instagarm post. "The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed."

Hubbard's pregnancy announcement comes less than a year following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke. The former couple ended their engagement in late August 2023 just a few months before their planned November 2023 nuptials.

Summer House fans watched how Hubbard and Radke's engagement fell apart in the Season 8 finale, and further blew up on the reunion.

During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last month, Hubbard denied that she and her new beau were expecting a child together, saying that while they're in a good place, they weren't looking to start a family just yet.

Hirsch was among those who took to the comments section of Hubbard's Instagram announcement to congratulate her on the pregnancy news.

"WOWOWOWOOWOWOWOW CONGRATS LINDSAY," Hirsch wrote from her podcast Instagram account.

Meanwhile, several of Hubbard's Summer House costars and fellow Bravo stars send their love and congratulations as well.

"My manifestation even scared me….congratulations 💙💗," Paige Desorbo wrote, referring to a moment from last season, in which she said Hubbard "could be married with a baby" in a year following her split from Radke.

Kyle Cooke commented, "Congrats! You're going to be an amazing mom (I think it's a boy 🐻."

Samantha Feher said, "congrats mama ❤️, while Andrea Denver wrote, "Congrats Linds! 😍🩷."

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix also commented.

"Love you! So happy for you! 🥹," Maloney wrote as Madix said, "lindsay!!!!! omg congratulations! ❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, in the wake of her announcement, Hubbard opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy news, including the moment she found out she was expecting.

"To think where I was this time last year is insane to me," she said. "Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan."

"The journey is really just crazy," she continued. "All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen. And then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant. It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This it the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered."

Hubbard said she and her boyfriend were only a few months into their relationship when she found out she was pregnant.

"It immediately and unmistakably displayed with words 'You are pregnant' and as shocking as that was, having a really clear result just helped alleviate the unknown," she recalled of seeing the positive pregnancy test. "Those next steps are a little scary, but at least they're easier just knowing one way or another what you're working with."

The former publicist shared that she was out of town when she discovered the news, and waited until she told back to tell her boyfriend.

While Hubbard has previously discussed her hopes of becoming a mom, she revealed she and her boyfriend didn't plan the pregnancy. -- but are so excited to come parents.

"Obviously, it was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us," she told PEOPLE. "We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him."

"He's just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me," Hubbard said of her boyfriend, who PEOPLE said works in biotech investing. "It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he's the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn't felt like work."