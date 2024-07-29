Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kim Kardashian's Glam Outfit Choice to Tatum's Birthday Party

Instagram

The theme was dinosaurs, but Kim looked ready for a red carpet.

Khloé Kardashian teased her sister Kim Kardashian for her red carpet-ready look at Tatum's dinosaur-themed birthday bash on Sunday, July 28.

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to post a series of Stories, giving an inside look of her son's Jurassic second birthday celebration in the backyard of a house, and capturing some guests -- including a full-glam Kim.

“Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!” Khloé razzed the Skims co-founder -- who wore a stunning skintight shimmering gold gown with a matching purse -- in one video.

Kim, 43, who was beside her daughter Chicago, 6, replied "I'm moving, I either had one fancy or workout clothes. What do you want?”

Khloé, 40, sported a more casual look -- a short white dress and a pair of white Nike sneakers to match.

“No, you are the party, I love this!” Khloé yelled back in support of the elegant fashion ensemble.

The party, which was nothing short of extravagant, included dinosaur sculptures, leaf floatation devices in the pool as well as balloons and a piñata that resembled dinosaur eggs.

Also in attendance: the fashionable Kris Jenner in her all-white look and Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, with whom the reality star shares Tatum and 6-year-old daughter True.

The theme was cemented with a custom three-tiered cake, dino-shaped chicken nuggets and fruits and a birthday arch that said "Tatum Two-A-Saurus."

Khloé posted a sweet series of photos of Tatum, writing "How are you two years old already?!"

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit," Khloé continued. "You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you!"