Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Want to 'F--k Up My Kids' by Dating Someone New

Khloe explains why she's not in a rush to start dating on The Kardashians, touching on her very "disappointing" past when it comes to men.

Everyone in Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to get out of her Hidden Hills bubble and back into the dating pool, but that's definitely not a priority for her currently.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star explained why she's not in a rush to find a man following failed relationships with exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

In fact, she said, it's the drama she went through with them both that's a big reason why she's slow to re-enter that world.

"I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again,'" she shared, almost definitely referring to the high profile cheating and paternity scandals both of her exes put her through.

"I don't want to f--k up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f--k them up, that I don't want to add to that by bringing somebody new to the mix," Khloe continued. "So far, people have been very disappointing."

Because of her past, she added that she doesn't want to "open myself up the same way that I once did" -- and didn't believe there was any problem with thinking that way.

"I think that's what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself and I don't think it's a bad thing," she continued, telling producers she's "happy" and "having a great old time" with everything she's doing. She also told BFF Malika Haqq that she might start dating "after the new year" but currently was "so not even in the mood."

At one point in the episode, producers also asked Khloe whether she thinks she'll ever find love again. Kardashian was optimistic.

"Oh yeah, 100%. I can't tap out now, I'm not even 40," she exclaimed. "One day I'll be married again, I love love. I will get my fairy tale. I know one day that will happen, but I'm just not there right now, I'm not at that stage."

"I love sharing my life with me and my kids, I don't need anyone," she concluded. "When I'm at the place where I want to date, I will. If I like the person, I'll publicize it."