John Owen Lowe Shuts Down "Out of Proportion" Rumors He's Dating Lucy Hale

Getty

The two actors were linked after being seen together in Los Angeles.

Actor and writer John Owen Lowe addresses dating rumors after being spotted out with actress Lucy Hale.

The 29-year-old was seen with Hale, 35, leaving Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant in Studio City on Saturday, June 29th in Los Angeles, sparking rumors they may be romantically involved.

While appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, a fan asked about his relationship status with the Pretty Little Liars actress.

"John, my question for you, are the rumors true that you and Lucy Hale are more than just friends?" asked the virtual fan.

Lowe replied, "Oh my God. I think you can go to Erewhon with someone and get photographed and things can blow out of proportion, that's all I'll say," he said referring to the upscale supermarket.

Rumors of something between the two began as early as April, after Lowe -- son of actor Rob Lowe -- celebrated six years of sobriety in an Instagram post where Hale also left a sweet comment.

"This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human," Hale wrote, following with a black heart emoji.

Hale has also been open about her sobriety -- revealing that she first started drinking alcohol when she was 12 or 13 as she celebrated her first year sober in January 2023.