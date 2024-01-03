Lucy Hale Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety, Reflects on 'Deeply Personal' Journey

Getty

"My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better," the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum wrote Tuesday.

Lucy Hale is celebrating two years of sobriety with a moving message.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram Tuesday to commemorate the occasion with a look back on the last year and the "deeply personal" journey she's had thus far as she continues to abstain from drinking alcohol.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted ♥️," Hale wrote alongside a time tracker, which displayed the years, months, days and hours she's been sober for.

She continued, "The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I've hurt, from people who've hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning. Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Hale also took a moment to reach out to those who may be struggling with substances, informing them that they are not alone and sharing a bit of advice for those on their own sobriety journey.

"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone. There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us," Hale added. "My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment ✨."

The post was met with lots of love in the comments from friends, fellow celebs and Hale's PLL family, with show creator, Marlene King, sending a message of support with a nod to the cult-favorite drama.

"You are AmAzing! Congratulations, Lucy ❤️," King commented.

Former co-star Troian Bellisario also commented, writing, "Congratulations Lucy. You are an inspiration!"

Hale first opened up about her efforts to get sober in February 2023, after revealing a month prior that she quietly celebrated one year alcohol-free, explaining via Instagram, "While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

She delved further into her decision to get sober while appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in November, telling Cooper, "I didn't realize I had a problem until my early 20s," which is when she first realized how frequently she thought about drinking, and how she felt uncomfortable going out and not having alcohol.

"I went to rehab when I was 23," Hale revealed. "I don't think anyone on the show [PLL] knew. And it was my choice too."

"That was a pivotal moment in my life," she added. [But] I wasn't ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn't get sober until I was 32."

Hale, who said she tried out-patient rehab, in-patient and everything in-between before finally getting sober in her 30s, credited the COVID-19 pandemic, for pushing her to make sobriety a life choice she was ready to stick to.