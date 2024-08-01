Cameron Mathison Asked for Different DWTS Partner Amid Marital Issues Years Ahead of Divorce

Getty

The 'General Hospital' star reveals he was concerned about partnering with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Edyta Śliwińska back in 2007 -- while just days before his split with wife Vanessa, he'd posted about her being in a "self-exploratory phase."

A real-life soap opera romance bubble just burst with the announcement that General Hospital star Cameron Mathison and his wife of 22 years, Vanessa Mathison, are getting divorced. Mathison had been hinting about marital troubles in the weeks leading up to it.

During a July 21 appearance on Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, the former soap star opened up about a surprise request he made years ago before appearing on Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

As it turns out, Cameron was given the heads up that he would be partnered with professional dancer Edyta Śliwińska on the show, and he immediately balked.

"She's a very beautiful woman, and I don't even know if Edyta knows this," Cameron told former DWTS pro Cheryl. "I actually called Dina Katz, who's my dear friend now, who at the time was casting director. I called her and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy that you've offered me the show. I can't wait. I'm in. Just do me a favor. Put me with anybody but Edyta.'"

Edyta was part of the Dancing with the Stars cast for its first 10 seasons, returning once more in Season 22. Cheryl, meanwhile, joined the show in Season 2 and appeared consistently through Season 19, with returns in Seasons 23, 25, and another run from Seasons 27 through 31.

"I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time," Cameron told Cheryl," and Edyta didn't wear a lot of clothes."

Ultimately, though, he was paired with Edyta, who was a newlywed at the time, with Cameron saying his wife Vanessa was "a trooper" about the whole thing.

"We'd recently gone through a bunch of stuff, and it wasn't great timing and I was off in L.A. spending time with this beautiful woman, dressed up, against her, sweating with her five hours a day rehearsing, and then doing all the press and touring stuff together, and it was really hard," he explained.

Noting what a juggernaut DWTS was in the ratings during those early seasons, Cameron said it only added to that "pressure cooker" feeling between the stars and their dance partners. "You become really close, and it works for the show, and it works for the people that are watching the show," he said, "but it doesn't work for the family at home."

Just a couple of days later, in an interview with Us Weekly on July 24, Mathison opened up about the more recent state of his marriage, telling the outlet that Vanessa was in a "self-exploratory phase."

"It's like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We're just trying to figure it all out," Cameron told the outlet, saying that Vanessa is "doing a lot of really cool stuff for her."

Some of those things include learning to play the bass, getting back into modeling, and even traveling, with Cameron "really encouraging" all of it.

He described this period of their 22-year marriage as being "other-centric," with them each focusing on the other's needs. "It feels so good to care about them and their interests and what their likes are and their dislikes are, and to be involved and ask and listen," he said.

"It's beautiful and helpful for them in the relationship, and it feels good for us," he added, calling it a "beautiful way to live." He admitted it was easy to lose focus on this with life's other responsibilities, but he's found it rewarding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Unfortunately, this commitment to supporting one another did not result in the continuation of their marital partnership. Instead, the couple announced on July 31 that they would be seeking divorce.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," they wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram. "enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," the couple continued. They share a son, 21-year-old Lucas, and daughter, 18-year-old Leila.

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another," the statement concluded. "We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

Cameron and Vanessa first met in 1998 when they were both working as models. They married in 2002 amid Cameron's time on All My Children.