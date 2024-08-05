Man's Escape from Police Custody Caught on Video Before Allegedly Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend - Again

Grove City Police

After getting arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, an Ohio man escaped from police custody ... and allegedly went on to kidnap her a second time.

Authorities are on the search for an Ohio man who managed to escape their custody, as captured in startling video, after he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, before reportedly doing it all over again.

Quinntel Bagley, 38, is wanted by Grove City Police and the U.S. Marshals Office for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, parole violation for kidnapping, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The suspect was last spotted on Friday, after he'd allegedly kidnapped the same woman for a second time. At 6 a.m., the unidentified woman contacted police to tell them she'd managed to escape unharmed.

She alleged that Bagley abducted her from her home in Grove City and drove her to west Columbus. She reported him as wearing dark clothing and wearing a mask covering part of his face.

According to Grove City Police Lt. Jason Stern, this is the same woman that was kidnapped in the June 13 incident that led to Bagley's initial arrest. "You should treat him as armed and dangerous," he said in a press conference, per WBNS. "We are asking for any help anyone can offer if you see him call us right away, call 911."

On June 13, Grove City police responded to a missing persons report at around 4 a.m. In that instance, investigators alleged that Bagley kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her home and forced her into her vehicle.

She was found three hours later at a gas station. Her car was later found abandoned, per CrimeOnline. Bagley was found and arrested not long after.

Unfortunately, he would not long stay in police custody.

As captured on multiple police bodycam videos, Bagley was being escorted to a police cruiser after receiving treatment at Fairfield Medical Center for minor injuries that same day when he abruptly bolted, escaping custody, running from a parking garage and into a nearby wooded area.

According to police, Bagley then broke into a home and stole a car outside of the hospital at knifepoint. Police later found that car abandoned with their next report that the suspect had allegedly attempted to carjack someone at around 4:45 p.m.

A witness in a nearby apartment complex spotted the suspect and began filming as he ran into the woods behind the property. The suspect was not spotted again until he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend a second time on Friday.

Bagley previously served 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and felonious assault in 2012, per WCHS. As part of his plea agreement, three counts of rape, two of felonious assault, and one of kidnapping were dropped in that case.