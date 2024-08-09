It Ends With Us Screenwriter Reacts After Blake Lively Says Ryan Reynolds Rewrote Scene

Sony Pictures Entertainment

This comes amid speculation of a rift between Lively and costar and director Justin Baldoni, with many on social media pointing out that he wasn't photographed with the cast at the film's premiere, and has been doing promotion for the Colleen Hoover book adaptation solo.

The screenwriter of It Ends With Us is speaking out after star Blake Lively revealed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, rewrote a scene in the film.

At the premiere of the romantic drama, which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, Lively shared that Reynolds wrote a pivotal scene in the film -- in which her character, Lily Bloom, first meets a neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film. Their meeting sparks a romance, and the two fall in love.

"The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now," Lively, 36, told E! News. "We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

However, in an interview with PEOPLE, the film's screenwriter, Christy Hall, claimed that she wasn't aware Reynolds rewrote a scene, which was included in the final cut.

Hall said the film was "probably the trickiest one to tackle" as it's "perfect in the novel."

"My first attempt at that scene, I really tried to just honor what Colleen wrote, almost word for word," she explained. "I really, really tried because I just think that she did it best. What's tricky about that scene is it's long."

"I am very proud of my work, and I do feel like the beats that needed to be honored in that scene are preserved and they're there," she continued. "Again, Colleen did it best. She did it first and it's from her. I do think that that scene is a really beautiful reflection of what she penned from the beginning."

Hall told PEOPLE that she didn't know Reynolds had made changes to the script, saying she thought the new dialogue was just improvised by the actors.

"There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised," she said. "Like when he says, 'Pretty please with a cherry on top,' and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that's cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.' So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful."

"There were a few little flourishes that I did not write, but I assumed that they had been improvised on set," she added. "But, again, like I said, the moments that I felt like needed to be honored are there. So I recognize the scene and I'm proud of the scene. And if those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that's wonderful."

This comes amid widespread -- and unverified -- speculation of drama between Lively and Baldoni, with social media. Videos from users and creators on TikTok, or rather, "BookTok," has been all over the perceived drama -- due the film being an adaptation of Hoover's beloved novel -- sharing their theories on why they strongly believe there's friction between the two.

The speculation seemingly began after Baldoni did not appear in any photos with Lively and fellow cast members at the film's New York premiere on Tuesday. Then, actress Jenny Slate, who plays Allyssa, gave a bizarre answer when asked about working with Baldoni during an interview with Deadline on the red carpet, with her response further igniting rumors that something happened with Lively and Baldoni.

Meanwhile, sleuths on TikTok also discovered that Lively, Hoover, and the other cast members don't follow Baldoni on Instagram, but he follows them.

Fans also pointed out that Baldoni has been absent from group promotional events with Lively and the rest of the cast, and has been doing press solo.

Others have also suggested Lively and Baldoni appear to be promoting the film very differently, with Lively leaning into fashionable red carpet moments and participating in prank videos ... while Baldoni has been focusing more on how the movie depicts domestic violence, brining more awareness to the issue.

However, one of the biggest factors those online believe could have created a rift between Lively and Baldoni is Reynolds' involvement.

This speculation was sparked due to Lively confirming Reynolds rewrote the rooftop scene, as previously mentioned. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Reynolds wrote a large portion of dialogue for the scene, but did not the whole scene.

The outlet claimed Lively, as a producer, did have a prominent voice when it came to the movie's creative direction. Insiders told THR also said Lively ordered her own cut of the film, and recruited Shane Reid, who was an editor on Reynolds' film Deadpool & Wolverine. Reid also cut the music video for Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me," which Lively directed.

However, THR said it's not known if Lively's version was in the final cut of the film, with editors Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan both receiving credit. Another source said those involved in post-production agreed on the final edit.

Meanwhile, the book sequel to It Ends With Us, titled It Starts With Us, was released in 2022. While a film adaptation has yet to be announced, Baldoni has suggested that he wouldn't return to direct.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the film's premiere, he was asked if he'd want to direct the sequel. Baldoni's character, Ryle, is also a prominent character in It Starts With Us.

"You're gonna have to ask me in a little while. We're gonna take a vacation after this," he said, adding, "I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That's what I think."

He also praised her during an interview with TODAY, saying, “I don't know if you know how smart and creative she really is. I think she's best known as an actress, and, of course, she's a fashion icon, but she is so much more than that. She is a dynamic creative. She had her hands in every part of this production, and everything she touched made better."

Hoover, meanwhile, expressed that she'd be thrilled for Lively to direct a possible sequel adaptation.

"I had the best time working with everyone on this movie. I think whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think they're all in it for the right reasons, so I think that will be exciting. But it's a lot of people to get the same schedules together again, so we'll see."

Neither Baldoni or Lively have commented on the speculation.