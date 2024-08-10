Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts to Blake Lively Wearing Her Versace Gown, Reveals 'Updated' Version

Getty/Shutterstock/Instagram

The pop star took to Instagram to share the "updated" version of the sparkling, floral Versace gown just days after Lively wore Spears' dress at the premiere of her film 'It Ends With Us.'

Britney Spears is looking back at one of her most famous fashion looks after Blake Lively recreated the ensemble earlier this week.

Just days after Lively wore Spears' iconic floral Versace gown, which the pop star rocked in 2002, at the premiere of her film, It Ends With Us, on Tuesday, Spears seemingly shared her thoughts on Instagram.

On Saturday, the "Toxic" singer shared a video that featured her posing in a similar colorful glittering dress, but a shorter version.

"UPDATED VERSION OF MY 2002 VERSACE DRESS 👗 !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of the video, in which she danced to "Your Love" by The Outfield. "I LIKE IT WAY BETTER … SHOWS MY LEGS !!! 💅🏻👗🌷🌷."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 42-year-old did not share whether the minidress is also Versace.

Although Spears did not mention Lively by name, her post came after the latter made headlines for recreating Spears' iconic Versace look at the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us.

In an interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet, Lively said the gown she was wearing was "Britney's actual dress."

"It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met," she added. "But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

The one-shouldered, Versace gown features a print of sparkling, embellished multi-colored flowers. Lively, 36, has rocked a series of show-stopping fashion looks throughout the It Ends With Us press tour, with many of the fashion choices featuring floral designs as a nod to her character in the film, Lily Bloom, who is a florist.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following Tuesday's premiere, Lively gave Spears a shoutout on Instagram after she wore her Versace gown.

"Todays mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," Lively wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Spears rocking the Versace dress in 2002.

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," she added. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."