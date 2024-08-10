13 Celebrities Who Absolutely Hate Wearing Underwear

Getty

These celebrities prefer going commando than wearing undergarments.

Most celebrities prefer to keep what’s underneath their clothing private -- but some aren’t afraid to get a little TMI! In fact, there are stars who have candidly said that there’s actually nothing beneath their clothes…because they prefer not to wear underwear! While a few of these celebs go commando because it works best for their outfits, most of them just feel more comfortable sans undergarments!

Find out which celebs have committed to going commando…

1. Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce recently opened up about his underwear preferences, explaining that he often opts to go commando for comfort purposes. While he does put on a pair of compression shorts every time he’s working out or doing a physical activity, he says that’s purely because his “thighs chafe” and he has no other choice.

“I don’t wear underwear based on comfort. I don’t wear underwear because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy. I guess I don’t think that’s going to change,” he said on his New Heights podcast,

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wasn’t a fan of wearing underwear until she created her own brand. Kim admitted that before she had Skims, she often wouldn’t wear any undergarments. Now, she says she loves wearing her brand’s dipped front thong style.

“I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me,” Kim explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “For a good last few years I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do and I’m obsessed.”

3. Kate Beckinsale

Back in 2011, Kate Beckinsale filled fans in on her underwear preferences, explaining that she frequently opted not to wear “knickers.” She did note that she makes exceptions when required for the occasion or the outfit.

“Yeah, I don’t wear knickers. I mean, unless I’m wearing a very short skirt -- or maybe if I’m going on a mountain expedition with extra layers. But no, I don’t like them,” Kate told Maxim.

4. Kelly Clarkson

Early on in Kelly Clarkson’s career, she admitted that she often opted not to wear undergarments. In fact, Kelly says the whole time she was competing on American Idol, she wasn’t wearing any underwear at all!

“Why’d anyone want a little thing up their butt when they can go free?” Kelly said back in 2008, per Page Six.

5. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was on her rise to fame when she admitted that she often went commando. The musician and actress explained that she didn’t see a point in wearing undergarments because they often clashed with her outfit choices.

“I don’t really wear underwear. It’s rare I will. There’s no point. And I’m not ashamed of it,” Gaga shared back in 2011.

6. Kim Cattrall

When Kim Cattrall was asked to dish her best fashion advice back in 2010, she said that for her it was all about what she wasn’t wearing. Kim admitted that she often didn’t wear underwear because she believed it was healthier.

“My ultimate fashion advice is that it’s a proven fact that if you don’t wear underwear it’s more ventilation and that’s maybe healthier,” Kim shared with Look magazine.

7. Martha Stewart

When it comes to undergarments, Martha Stewart says she doesn’t like to wear any underwear. Instead, she opts to wear bathing suits to keep covered up. She even has a particular brand that she exclusively wears.

“I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming. Bathing suits are my underwear,” she admitted to Page Six. “I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose -- but I don’t wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes.”

8. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a big fan of going commando, a revelation she made back in 2012. While appearing on Chelsea Lately, Christina got talking about undergarments after she had dared host Chelsea Handler to strip down to a barely-there outfit. The dare was payback because the comedian had previously poked fun at Christina’s risqué fashion choices.

“I don’t like to wear underwear. I like to be as free as possible at all times. It’s just who I am,” Christina shared on the show.

9. Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson gave up wearing underwear a long time ago so when she had to wear a pair with her costume in Cruella, she said it felt “like a torture item.” Looking back, she says putting on the underwear was like squeezing a tube of toothpaste.

“I don’t like underwear, full stop. I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago,” Emma shared during an appearance on Lorraine. “It’s not my scene. I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable.”

10. Jamie Foxx

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jamie Foxx was asked about what he does that embarrasses his kids. Jaime admitted that he sometimes doesn’t wear underwear and his kids will call him out for it.

“I don’t wear underwear all the time,” Jamie shared during a game of Burning Questions. “It’s not a bad thing. I’m a natural person…I’m trying to be truthful and honest!”

11. Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager has admitted to going commando on many occasions, including when she once had dinner with dinner with King Charles III. Jenna explained that she simply couldn’t wear undergarments because the dress she had on was so tight, the lines would have shown. Her daughter Mila has also called her mom out for going commando -- even during an appearance on national television.

“She never wears underwear,” Mila confessed about her mom on the Today show. “She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

12. Meredith Viera

Back in 2006, Meredith Viera confessed during an appearance on The View that she hated wearing underwear. Almost a decade later, she shared that her opinion on undergarments was still the same.

“I always thought, ‘Why bother?’ I’ve always been a pretty open book, for better or worse,” Meredith told More magazine. “If it’s pantyhose, it’s built in. And in the summer I wear leotards.”

13. Lenny Kravitz

