12 Famous Couples Who Totally Manifested Their Relationships

Getty

The power of manifestation is real, especially if you ask celebrities! For many stars, they’ve been able to turn their dreams into reality, particularly when it comes to their romantic lives. Through the years, celebs like Ariana Grande and Alex Rodriguez have sent messages about their dream partner out into the universe -- and the universe totally delivered. While not all of their manifested relationships stood the test of time, these people ended up in their lives for a season or a reason…and for a few lucky stars, it’s going to be a lifetime.

Find out how these couples ended up together…

1. Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Long before Travis Kelce met Taylor Swift, he was manifesting a relationship with her. Back in 2015, Travis played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill” where he was given the options of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Even back then, he said he would give Taylor a kiss. Then in 2023, he headed to Taylor’s show to make his dreams a reality. He came prepared to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it but when it didn’t happen, he put the word out on his podcast in the hopes that she would hear.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said on the podcast. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Taylor must have heard because shortly after, the pair were able to connect and have been dating ever since.

2. Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox believes she’s been manifesting her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly since she was a child. It all started when the couple were both cast in Midnight In The Switchgrass. Megan says she wasn’t sure why she felt called to accept the role -- but just knew she “needed to do it for some reason.” She figured it out when she saw a photo of her co-star MGK.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” Megan shared with Glamour.

3. Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa had a crush on his future wife Lisa Bonet since he was a little boy and was determined to get the chance to meet her as an adult. When he later began his career in Hollywood, fate brought them together “at the right place at the right time” and he made a move.

“Ever since I was, like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ ...I’m a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah…I’ve just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always,” Jason explained on The Late Late Show.

The pair were together for 12 years and welcomed two children before going their separate ways.

4. Victoria & David Beckham

Victoria Beckham was crushing on her husband David Beckham long before they even crossed paths in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997. She admits that David was her first celebrity crush ever and she hadn’t had feelings for a famous person before she saw him.

“It’s about creative visualization,” Victoria said while playing a game of Burning Questions on The Ellen Show.

5. Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande knew Pete Davidson was special from the very first time she met him on the set of Saturday Night Live. In fact, Ariana admits that shortly after her SNL appearance, she told her tour manager, “I’m marrying him, a hundred percent...I’m literally marrying him.”

“We never, like, exchanged numbers or anything,” she explained on The Tonight Show. “We weren’t even friends for a long time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like, forever. My friends used to make fun of me.”

It would be two years before the pair connected again but once they crossed paths, they immediately began dating. Not long after, Pete popped the question and the pair were engaged for several months. In Ariana’s song “Pete Davidson,” she even sang that she “thought” Pete into her life. Despite their connection, they ended up calling it quits after five months together.

5. Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Long before Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara tied the knot, he admits he was crushing on the actress and hoping to meet her. In 2014, he even said she was his dream girl in an interview with People. While she was married at the time, Sofia eventually split from her husband and Joe took it as his opportunity to make a move.

“I’ve had a crush on Sofia for years. Actually, all my friends knew about it to the point where just before she was to announce she was going to be single again, my friend, the editor of People magazine, told me before he was to release a public statement to the masses. So he sent it to me first to warn me that there’s going to be a line of guys going after her. He wrote to me, ‘I want you to get there first. Go get her!’” Joe said in an interview with News.com.au.

The couple eventually married but ultimately split in 2023.

6. Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus

Back in 2020, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus took their friendship to the next level and dated for almost a year. It turns out that Cody had been manifesting their relationship for years as back in 2012, he said Miley was his childhood crush and the “most dateable Disney star.”

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush. I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star,” Cody shared in an interview with Fuse.

7. Jodie Turner & Joshua Jackson

Before Jodie Turner tied the knot with Joshua Jackson, she admitted that he was her celebrity crush growing up. Jodie explained that she was a fan of the show -- particularly Josh’s character Pacey. After connecting as adults, the couple got married and welcomed a baby.

“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek! I was a very young teenager,” Jodie admitted to W Magazine while talking about her first crush.

Jodie and Joshua were married for three years before filing for divorce in 2023.

8. Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams

Brad Paisley had been manifesting a relationship with Kimberly Williams ever since he saw Father of the Bride. Brad first saw the flick in theaters while on a date with another woman but by the time the sequel was released, his girlfriend had left him for another man and he realized his relationship with Kimberly was meant to be.

“Woke up one day and thought to myself, ‘That’s not who I belong with, not the girl I took to the movie.’ It's the strangest thing. I sound like a psycho. I thought, ‘You know who I belong with? The girl in the movie,’” Brad explained to Piers Morgan.

Several years later, Brad released a song about his failed relationship which included a line about seeing Father of the Bride. He invited Kimberly to be in the music video and they immediately connected. They tied the knot in 2003.

9. Halsey & Evan Peters

Halsey had a crush on Evan Peters for years before she turned her manifestations into reality. Back in 2013, Halsey made several tweets about the actor, even writing, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.” Six years later, her dreams came true when the pair began dating in real life. They were together for several months before splitting in early 2020.

10. Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey

Before Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey romantically connected, he was sure he was going to date her. For years, Nick told his friends that they were going to be a couple -- and they seriously doubted him. He even started talking about it in interviews.

“At one point, I was like, ‘I’ma get Mariah Carey.’ It turned from my celebrity crush to like, ‘Nah, she’s about to be my girlfriend.’ People were like, ‘You’re bugging. There's no way you can get Mariah Carey.’ I was like, ‘Watch, I’m telling you,’” Nick said on TV One’s Uncensored.

By the time the pair finally met backstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, Mariah had heard Nick saying so many nice things about her. Nick and Mariah became friends and in 2008, their relationship turned romantic. They began dating and soon after tied the knot. They welcomed twin babies before splitting in 2014.

11. Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez was dreaming of dating Jennifer Lopez long before they ever met. In a 1998 interview, Alex called Jennifer his “dream date” and jokingly asked to be introduced to the musician. It took almost two decades but the couple finally began dating in 2017. When Alex was shown the interview clip years later, he was shocked.

“That means that dreams actually do come true in America. It took me 20 years,” Alex said on The Tonight Show.

12. Zara Larsson & Brian H. Whittaker

Zara Larsson was enamored with model Brian H. Whittaker before she even met him. In 2015, she tweeted a photo of the model without knowing who he was, writing, “Who are you where do you live how old are you why are you so fine how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning?”