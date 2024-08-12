Christina Applegate Gets Below Deck Offer, Reveals Whether or Not She'd Go Aboard

Getty/Bravo

Applegate shared her conditions for appearing on the series, and who she'd like to have on the crew and as captain.

Christina Applegate is staying on land... for now.

The 52-year-old actress revealed on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend that she was offered a charter on the Below Deck, but seems to have turned it down.

Applegate did however share what it would take for her to say yes.

"So you all know I love Below Deck," she tweeted. "They recently offered for me to come do a charter. Only way I'd do it is if the entire interior is Kate, Aisha, Daisy and Frazier. Don't need a chef. Oh yeah I do. Rachel."

"And then we just watch movies together in the primary," she continued, before listing of her choice for captain. "And any of our captains. Sandy, Jason, Glen, Kerry. And just to spice it up for my girl Daisy, her dudes."

The tweet was met with lots of support from fans and fellow Bravo lovers, with one imploring the network to step in, "@BravoTV MAKE THIS HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY."

Another wrote, "@BravoTV obviously, you guys should make this happen for like, dreams for @1capplegate but also for the general public??"

"Would totally watch this, @BravoTV!," another Bravo viewer added.

Applegate's tweet comes after the Dead to Me star revealed she uses reality television to cope with multiple sclerosis.

"I find reality television very useful, that’s kind of it for me," Applegate, who was diagnosed with the disease in June 2021 said while appearing on James Corden's SiriusXM show This Life of Mine last week. "Anyone who knows me well knows that it's on 24/7 in my room, because I don't leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it's kind of like, I need to sleep sometimes."

As for her go-to shows, Applegate said while she loves "everything" in the reality space, it's Below Deck that's up there for her, as well some of the classics, like Vanderpump Rules and the Housewives.

"Give me any of it," she joked. "Give me a Vanderpump [Rules], give me a Below Deck, give me a [Real] Housewife, even give me Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay -- I'll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days."

Applegate continued, "I love watching the imperfections of real people, really. Like wow, those people exist, I love that. That's why I love reality TV because they freak me out that they walk this earth acting like that."

Elsewhere in interview, Applegate discussed her struggle with the disease and the day she got her diagnosis.

"Yeah, it sucked. I was feeling so ill for so many months," Applegate began, before Corden questioned if she had been "ignoring" feeling ill.

"For years and years and years," she said, before listing symptoms such as balance issues, speech issues, shaking hands and at times her knee "would go out" during tennis.

However, she would find excuses to explain away what she was going through. It wasn't till January 2021 that she got tested for the disease after experiencing a "weird muscle spasm" during a hike, with her doctor breaking the news of Applegate's diagnosis to the actress over a video call.

"I opened up my Zoom and there he was and he just looked at me and he goes, 'I'm so sorry,' and I was like, 'What do you mean?' and he goes, 'Here's a picture of your brain. Sorry,' and there's like 30 lesions all over my brain and I went, 'No, please don't tell me this. Please don't tell me this,'" she said.

She's since found an outlet to work through the ups and downs of the disease, her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler -- who was also diagnosed with MS.