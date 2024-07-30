Christina Applegate Reveals 'Only' Plastic Surgery She's Had After Producer Pressure

Getty

Christina Applegate is coming clean about the work she'd had done.

During Tuesday's episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Messy podcast, Applegate revealed she's only had one plastic surgery procedure -- and it came after comments from a "very famous" person.

Applegate, who was 27-years-old at the time, said she was filming when one of the producers pointed out the "bags" under her eyes.

"I was on a show and one of the producers -- [a] very famous [person] who did a very famous show as well -- said, 'Hey we're having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big,'" the Dead to Me star recalled.

Applegate, who starred on Jesse at that age, said the unidentified producer suggested she "get them removed."

She also noted that the facial feature was "a hereditary thing" and joked that her dad similar bags, jokingly telling listeners that he's got "Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes."

"You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I've ever had to remove the bags under my eyes," she went on to share, "I went under."

The Married... With Children alum slammed the producer for shaming her, and "plant[ing] seeds into [her] head."

While Applegate ultimately succumbed to the producer's pressure, it's not the first time she's called someone out for critiquing her appearance.

Last year, Applegate called out an Instagram troll who speculated that she had gone under the knife amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article… about me and my kids at the [Critics Choice Awards]," she tweeted in January 2023.

When Applegate told the hater that she wasn't being "nice," the social media user claimed the Golden Globe nominee had a "bad plastic surgeon."

Applegate wrote that she "laughed" at the comment later asking, "What is wrong with people?"