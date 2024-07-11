Blake Lively Shares The "Best Compliment" She's Gotten

Getty

Blake Lively reflects on female empowerment following a weekend full of supportive and loving "female energy."

Blake Lively took to Instagram to share sweet moments of herself and some of the important women surrounding her as she prepares for the release of upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novels.

"I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend." The Gossip Girl actress penned in the caption of her July 10 post. "Someone on social called me a 'crown straightener.' 'A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Some of the pictures included in the post captured Lively's supportive spirit, such as helping the world-renowned author tie her pink dress for the movie's opening panel at Book Bonanza. She also included pictures fixing Hoover's hair and a picture of her helping her co-star Isabela Ferrer -- who plays her character's younger self in the film -- cuff her jeans.

"It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best," Lively explained. "I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders 👑, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen."

She showed appreciation for her husband Ryan Reynolds' mother, Tammy Reynolds, who is pictured with her arm around her as Lively gives her a hug.

"I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy," Lively, 36, wrote. "When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved."

She noted the some of the people she loves and is grateful for including Vivian Baker and Jennifer Yepez who were touching up her hair and makeup while on the red carpet. She even gave shout-outs to Hoover's supportive best friend and fellow novelist Tarryn Fisher, as well as the women at Sony Pictures and Book Bonanza.

She concluded her caption also thanking the men who support women, "And the men who show up for us too. We love you."