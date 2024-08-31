Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence with First Emotional Comments Since Jax Taylor Divorce Filing

Getty / Instagram

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright breaks her silence on the latest episode of her joint podcast with Jax Taylor, explaining how When Reality Hits will continue, filming while filing for divorce, and what finally brought her to this point.

Going through a divorce is plenty to worry about, but for Brittany Cartwright, she's also got two ongoing projects that just so happen to mean she has to continue working alongside estranged husband Jax Taylor.

The Valley star, and Vanderpump Rules alum, opened up about her decision to file for divorce after four years of marriage in her first public comments since the news came out this past week on the latest episode of her When Reality Hits podcast, which dropped Friday.

The podcast itself, which she has co-hosted with Jax since its inception, is just one of many question marks fans have about the former couple's future. And while she wasn't able to offer all of the answers, this one she could address directly.

"Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately," Brittany told her fans on the latest episode, per Us Weekly. "Thank you all for the support. I love you very much and I hope you enjoy an episode that has some of our best memories together from the past. Just hang in there with me."

While Brittany has been open about her separation from Jax, and the challenges they've faced in their marriage, fans were still surprised when the reality star actually filed for divorce. Making it even more challenging, it all went down while cameras were rolling for Season 2 of their VPR spinoff series.

That means fans will get to see Brittany serve Jax those papers on camera, as well as the reactions of him and all their friends. What that also means is that there's only so much Brittany can say bout it right now. She is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their son Cruz, 3.

"You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film," Brittany shared with her fans, while getting emotional. "I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch."

As for those random accusations that the divorce filing is all a "publicity stunt" to boost ratings for The Valley, Brittany pushed back hard. "It’s the furthest thing from that," she argued. "My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly."

"It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me," she added, "get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth."

It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever," she said, adding that her "motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."