Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal How Separation Is Affecting Parenting Of Son Cruz

"That's the hard part, going back and forth and trying to figure [it] out," Taylor reveals about learning to co-parent three-year-old Cruz amid their separation.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are revealing how their separation has affected their parenting of their three-year-old son, Cruz.

While appearing on the Forever Young Podcast with Beverly Hills MD's Dr. John Layke, Cartwright and Taylor insisted that their main focus right now is ensuring Cruz comes first, however things are still up in the air about their separation.

"It's like every day is different right now. One day we hate each other, the next day we can be like best friends and fine like we are today," Cartwright told Dr. Layke who then asked, "So, marriage...?"

"Yeah, it's kind of like up and down," Cartwright continued.

"I just think that we really needed our space because we lived together, play together, work together, have podcasts together, film shows together, like literally together 24/7," said Cartwright, "And like that's great, but we were just fighting all the time and it just seemed like we really needed our space and right now we don't really know what's going to happen in the future."

Taylor then brought their current separation back to their son Cruz and how difficult it has been for them to parent while dealing with their tumultuous relationship.

"It's hard being a parent ... and doing that, that's the hard part, going back and forth and trying to figure out... the most important thing is Cruz and making sure that he has a stable life and he's taken care of and making sure you know he just grows up in a loving household," Taylor explained.

"That's the most important thing and yes he's the best kid in the world and we just want to make everything a smooth transition," he said, before adding that he is in agreeance with Cartwright in relation to that uncertainty about what the future holds.

"We don't really know what's going to happen," he said. "As of today, we don't really know."

It comes after Cartwright took to social media, following Tuesday's all-new episode of The Valley, to call out some online trolls who were questioning the welfare of Cruz amid their separation.

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocent son's name out of it!!!," Cartwright wrote on her Instagram Story. "Don't act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."

Cartwright's statement follows a previous episode of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, which saw both Cartwright and Taylor voice concern over the three-year-old's "developing verbal skills."

"Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," she shared. "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost all together."