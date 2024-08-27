Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce from Jax Taylor: Timeline of Their Split

Getty

The pair have been married for five years and share three-year-old son Cruz.

It's official, the court docs are in, and Brittany Cartwright has filed to divorce Jax Taylor.

The Valley stars -- who met on Vanderpump Rules -- have been married for five years, with Cartwright listing "irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split", according to TMZ, who broke the news. Cartwright listed their the date of separation as January 2024 in the documents.

While the pair share 3-year-old son Cruz, they have had a tumultuous relationship, most of which has been chronicled on various reality TV shows. Fans of The Valley were privy to watching their relationship unravel, leading to separation, which they announced back in February.

The divorce filing comes after Taylor confirmed he was receiving in-patient treatment for his mental health following their separation.

The reality star also seemingly referenced his treatment by sharing a photo of him kissing son Cruz with the caption: "Working on getting better for you and myself buddy, I love you."

Since the pair's separation, Cartwright moved out of the couple's home with their son Cruz and recently called out Taylor for nasty remarks he allegedly said about her, as well as his reluctance to see a therapist, which all played out during The Valley's explosive season one finale.

"There's been a lot of things I've taken back Jax for," Cartwright stated in a confessional, adding that their marriage became "too toxic of a situation." She claimed, "I've been cheated on, I've been disrespected. I've been humiliated" -- and said she moved into an Airbnb with their son, Cruz, because Jax refused to leave the house.

"I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It's been very public, the pain I've had to deal with. I can't deal with it anymore," she added.

"I've come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up," she concluded on the episode. "I feel so much stronger now, I know I'll be okay. I know my worth and I know I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?"

Cartwright opened up to E! News in an interview alongside her fellow costars from The Valley following the episode, admitting that the pair were allowed to see other people.

The 35-year-old, who was not wearing her wedding ring during the interview, said she knows the decision to see other people "seems weird and might be crazy to a lot of people" -- adding it's been "hurtful to see things and have to go through this stuff so publicly," without getting specific.

"I was pushed to this decision," she added, saying it was "absolutely necessary" to separate. She also told E! she wants Taylor to "focus on his mental health," adding that while she was right he wouldn't see a therapist, he's currently "working on himself in different ways."

"I've asked Jax to do the smallest things to help our marriage, like therapy or just being nice to me," Cartwright said in a confessional during the episode which aired in June. "And he's still not doing it. I'm definitely feeling like we might not be together forever."

"It's very scary because I never ever thought I would feel this way," she went on to say.

Though the show was filmed last summer, Cartwright and Taylor officially announced they were "taking time apart" in February of this year, after four years of marriage and just weeks before the show's Bravo premiere.

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright revealed on the duo's podcast When Reality Hits.