Tamra Judge Breaks Down in Tears Over Vicki Gunvalson's Comments About Estranged Daughter

Getty

Tamra Judge is weighing in after Vicki Gunvalson slammed the Real Housewives of Orange County star over her estranged relationship with her daughter Sidney.

On Wednesday, Judge, 57, shared a post on her Instagram Stories, in which she broke down in tears while reacting to Gunvalson's comments.

"I've tried so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me, and I just keep getting bombarded with it," she said, getting emotional, per PEOPLE. "I'm in just disbelief, in such disbelief, this woman would go so low. Do you know what it's like to lose a child? Do you know what it's like? It's the most painful thing in the world [and] to insuinate it was because I was on [RHOC]. No, that's not what it is."

"You win, Vicki. I don't know what you want from me, but you got it. You win, OK? You kick me when I'm down. You hurt me all the time," Judge continued through tears. "I can't do it anymore."

"You can have my spot on the show. You can have whatever you want," she added. "Just please leave my family alone! Please!"

The TV personality's video came just a few days after Gunvalson called out Judge and her estranged relationship with her eldest daughter on the September 2 episode of her podcast, My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

"If my daughter didn’t talk to me, I'd be on a flipping plane right now, knocking on her door, begging her for forgiveness, and I don't even care what I did," Gunvalson said. "Sidney has a very strong opinion of Tamra. 'Stop embarrassing the family. Stop doing what you're doing. Get off the show when you have a chance.' Tamra did none of that."

"That shows Sidney, 'I'm not important to you.' I don't care about my money, my stuff. I care about my family, my daughter, my people in my life, so that's the problem," Gunvalson added, contrasting herself to Judge, who shares Sidney, 25, with ex-husband, Simon Barney. She also shares Sophia, 18, and Spencer, 23, with Barney, and is also mom to Ryan Vieth, 38, from her marriage to Darren Vieth.

On Tuesday, Judge hit back, sharing on her Instagram Stories that she didn't "give a s--t" about her costar's remarks.

"This woman is disgusting in every sense of the word. To go after my family and everything, that’s what she does," she said. "I don't know why she's doing it. Maybe she needs a little attention, maybe somebody needs to pet her back like a little puppy, but I’m not going to do it."

Judge went on to add that she won't take parenting advice "from a woman that chose her boyfriend, Brooks [Ayers], over her own daughter."

While she said that her relationship with her own daughter is "very tragic and very sad," she again slammed Gunvalson for discussing it.