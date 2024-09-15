Everything Shōgun Won at the 2024 Emmy Awards (Updating Live)

FX

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Shōgun had already made Emmys history, breaking the record for the most Emmys won for a single season of a television series after the FX historical drama took home 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Shōgun was already one of the biggest winners of the 2024 Emmy Awards

But will those wins continue to pile up as the night goes on? The show, which also received the most nominations in the drama category, is up for four more categories -- with nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for both Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira and Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series Frederick E.O. Toye.

The show previously took home 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Néstor Carbonell. With 14 wins, Shōgun won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series, breaking the previous record held by 2008's John Adams, which won 13.

Shōgun -- which is set in 17th-century feudal Japan -- is the first Japanese-language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmys.

It premiered in late February to critical acclaim. Season 2 and 3 are in development.