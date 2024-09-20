Gwen Stefani Details Finding 'Real Thing,' Says Ex Is 'Somebody Else's Problem' In New Song

Getty

The single, titled Somebody Else's, will appear on Stefani's upcoming album Bouquet, out Nov. 15

Gwen Stefani appears to be throwing some shade at her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

On Friday, the "Just a Girl" singer released "Somebody Else's," the next single off her upcoming country-rock album, Bouquet, which details why she had to leave an ex -- and is feeling much better now that he's "somebody else's problem."

"I don't know what a heart like mine was doin' in a love like that," she sings in the opening line. "I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true."

Picking up the pact in the chorus, Stefani says what she really feels now that she's found true love -- perhaps referring to husband, Blake Shelton -- as she sings, "Now that I've found the real thing / You don't compare / And I don't care that you're somebody else's / And it doesn't even break my heart / You're somebody else's / And I pray for them whoever they are."

She also makes clear that she has no intention of going back to her ex, adding: "If I could go back in time I would erase you / But I could never go back there."

Of the unnamed ex, she also details his not-so-great characteristics, singing, "Narcissistic, semi-psychotic, so manipulated," singing: "I bought it every time / But not this time / You gaslit, my world was burning / Had to leave before it stopped turning / So happy I could cry / 'Cause you’re not mine."

Stefani and Rossdale were together for 20 years and married for nearly 13, before they divorced in August 2015 amid rumors that Rossdale had been unfaithful. The pair share three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

After meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014, the No Doubt singer began dating Shelton, in the fall of 2015, as she and the country crooner were going through respective divorces; Shelton split from his wife Miranda Lambert that July. The pair went on to tie the knot in July 2021. Rossdale has also moved on, and was most recently linked to Xhoana X in May.

Despite what was a messy split, Stefani and Rossdale have remained committed co-parents.