Gavin Rossdale Feels 'Shame' Over Giving Kids 'Broken Home' Following Gwen Stefani Divorce

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

While the Bush frontman has largely kept quiet about his ex and their three children, Rossdale got candid about their 2015 split on this week's episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Rossdale said he feels "shame" over the divorce, particularly when it comes to giving his children a "broken home."

"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," Rossdale explained.

Rossdale and Stefani share sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. Rossdale is also dad to 35-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

The former couple first met in 1995 and tied the knot in 2002. They announced their split in 2015 amid infidelity rumors.

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he said. "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives."

"It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home…," Rossdale, who noted that both of his parents had been married three times, added. "It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding thing is you don't want to let your kids down."

While he didn't mention Stefani directly, the 58-year-old musician did hint that he no longer has a connection with the No Doubt singer.

"The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there's a loss. It'd be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me," he shared.

Stefani, 54, has since re-married since the divorce, tying the knot with country star, Blake Shelton, in 2021.

"I go to a lot of events where there's 'the other team,' so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father," Rossdale explained. "I know in my heart that I'm super consistent."

Despite the contention that can sometimes come with a high-profile split like theirs, Rossdale said he does his best not to speak about Stefani.

"Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing," he said of the divorce. "I'm handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That's just not right."

The British-born singer has also moved on, most recently going Instagram-official with fellow musician, Xhoana, revealing that she has met his and Stefani's children.

And while they may no longer have a "connection," Rossdale said he's at peace with how things have turned out between him and Stefani and glad to be in a place where they can co-parent their three sons.