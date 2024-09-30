Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Wear Matching White Gowns In Stunning Wedding Portrait

Getty

The pair announced their marriage by sharing a beautiful first photo from their day on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially married!

In a post with Agruma, the 44-year-old Bridesmaids actress confirmed the pair's nuptials were held in Sardinia on the September, 28.

The first photo from the beautiful day shared by the happy couple shows them holding hands and smiling at each other.

The pair wore similar gowns for their big day, as both were seen in off the shoulder, white looks with full billowing skirts and long trains. Wilson's hair was down and curled with a side part, while Agruma's was up in a classic bridal bun.

The destination wedding was held at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, Italy.

Their photographers, Rossini Photography, shared the same happy snap on their story, along with a behind the scenes shot of Wilson during her wedding portrait shoot.

"Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma's wedding at Hotel Cala di Volpe, in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. It's a day to remember and we are so honored to be part of it!," the photographer captioned the photo of the couple.

"Congratulations to the beautiful and awesome Rebel Wilson! We loved being your wedding photographers," they added to the solo shot of Wilson.

Wilson's post was met with many well wishes and congratulatory comments from friends and family.

Wilson's Pitch Perfect costar Adam Devine nostalgically wrote: "Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you! 👏👏👏👏👏👏"

"Congratulations!!," Australian comedian Urzila Carlson said.

Australian model, Olivia Molly Rogers added: "So beautiful!!! Congratulations ❤️"

Wilson and Agruma went public with their romance in June 2022 and then got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2023.

"We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" the Australian actress captioned the post in February.

In one photo Wilson and Agruma wore matching pink and white striped shirts with a black heart drawn in the center. The second picture showed both of them on one knee as pink flower petals fell over the couple. Rebel held a Tiffany and Co. engagement ring in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland.

Wilson later detailed how she pulled off the surprise proposal in her memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir, released in April 2024.