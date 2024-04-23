Rebel Wilson Says a Royal Family Member Invited Her to 'Orgy' at 'Tech Billionaire' Home

The actress -- who recalled the alleged party in her memoir, 'Rebel Rising' -- claimed she was invited by a royal "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne," while also writing that "molly" was handed out for the orgy.

Rebel Wilson says a member of the British royal family invited her to an "orgy" at a tech billionaire's ranch before she lost her virginity.

In her memoir, Rebel Rising, which was released earlier this month, the 44-year-old actress -- who revealed in her book that she lost her virginity at 35 -- claimed she attended a "tech billionaire's party" that was put on "at a huge ranch just outside of LA" after she was invited to the event by a royal.

Wilson didn't reveal the royal's name, but she said they were "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne."

Recalling her alleged experience, the Pitch Perfect star said the unnamed royal searched for women at the party.

"I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset," she wrote, according to Fox News.

"There's a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden, it’s two a.m," she continued, before claiming that partygoes brought out drugs.

"A guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy. I'm like, 'Ooooh, is that candy?' and the guy holding the tray says, 'No, this is the molly,'" Wilson said. "He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy … it's about to start … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"

She added that the "comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense."

"They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!" Wilson said. "So I'm like two minutes away from being in an orgy ... for my first sexual experience!"

The Australian-born star went on to share that she left the party after that.

"I also get this weird feeling that maybe all this is being filmed by hidden cameras – but that’s just a gut instinct," she wrote. "Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can -- not looking back for fear I’ll witness some insane centipede of tech guys and Hollywood wispies around the fire pit."

"Some of my friends have subsequently told me that I should’ve just tried the orgy," Wilson added. "But that would've been like going from zero to a thousand."

In her book -- and during the promo tour for it -- Wilson opened up about her sexual experiences and being a "late bloomer," revealing she lost her virginity when she was 35 to actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

She shared the story in a chapter titled, "Late Bloom," writing that Gooch Jr. may not have known about it upon the publication of her memoir. "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you," she wrote. Wilson has since confirmed to The New York Times that Gooch Jr. was the "first person" to read her memoir.

She said it happened while filming the movie How to Be Single in 2016, which Gooch also featured in with a small role.

Wilson, who said she was nearly at her "highest weight" at the time, said she had waited so long for fear that "as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive." She changed her attitude, though, when she found out her mother had been diagnosed with cancer. "I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the biggest headline surrounding Wilson's memoir involved her alleged experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen.

In it, she alleged the "a--hole" comedian asked her to do a scene nude and put her finger in his butt, which he has denied. She also claimed before the book's release that Baron Cohen's camp was trying to block publication of the book and threatening her.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," said a rep for the actor.

This week, publisher HarperCollins confirmed that several passages in the UK edition of Wilson's memoir will be redacted, with TheBookseller.com reporting that almost an entire page in Baron Cohen's chapter is censored. Baron Cohen is British.

Wilson explained that some details "can't be printed here due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales."

"We are publishing every page [of Rebel Rising], but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note," a rep for HarperCollins told The Bookseller. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story and we're excited for readers to know Rebel’s story when the book is released, this Thursday 25th April."