Rebel Wilson Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'

Getty

After the actress revealed she found her Disney Princess in June, the couple got engaged in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are ready for forever!

The 42-year-old "Pitch Perfect" alum took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

"We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she captioned the post.

In one photo Wilson and Agruma wore matching pink and white striped shirts with a black heart drawn in the center. The second picture showed both of them on one knee as pink flower petals fell over the couple. Rebel held a Tiffany and Co. engagement ring in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland.

Back in June 2022, Wilson and Arguma went public with their relationship. At the time, the former revealed her romance with the latter in a coming out post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of herself and Agruma, Wilson wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove."

Just a month before the "Senior Year" actress told People she was in a relationship and had been set up by a friend, but did not reveal who she was dating at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," Rebel told the publication. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she continued.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

While her family has been more than supportive about her first same-sex relationship, Wilson revealed that Agruma's family "hasn't been as accepting" of their romance during an appearance on the "Life Uncut" podcast earlier this month.

"My whole family has just been amazing," she explained. "Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public."

"With her, she's not in the public eye, it's much harder on her," Wilson continued. "It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it."