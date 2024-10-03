Eminem Reveals Daughter Hailie Jade Is Pregnant In Emotional New Music Video

YouTube

The heartwarming visual for Temporary sees home movie footage shared by the 8 Mile rapper, as well as BTS moments from daughter Hailie's wedding.

Eminem is going to be a grandfather!

The "8 Mile" rapper shared the exciting news Thursday in the music video for his new song, "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey.

The heartbreaking track, which serves as a goodbye letter to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, also included the announcement that the 28-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband, Evan McClintock.

The happy news was confirmed with TMZ soon after by sources close to Eminem and Hailie.

In the video, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shares home video footage of Hailie throughout the years, from when she was just a toddler, to school runs, birthdays, studio sessions with her dad and her teen years.

The emotional video also featured behind-the-scenes footage from Hailie's May wedding to McClintock, which saw the 51-year-old rapper break down in tears when he saw his baby girl in her wedding gown as she prepared to to tie the knot.

Fans also saw the moment Eminem walked Hailie, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kim Scott, down a gorgeous, white flower lined aisle, and a bit of heir father-daughter dance.

It's near the video's end that Eminem learns he's going be a grandfather, when Hailie hands her dad a Detroit Lions jersey that says "grandpa" on the back.

Visibly shocked, the Michigan native holds up a sonogram of the baby-to-be as he grabs onto the jersey in the other hand, stunned over the news while Hailie smiles with excitement.

Following the announcement, fans took the comments section of the YouTube video to congratulate both Hailie and Eminem on the happy news, writing, "Eminem is a real one. Father goals. Congrats on being a grandfather."

"Eminem being a grandad is the most beautiful news I've ever heard today. He just had to make me cry," another added.