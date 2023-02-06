Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Engaged to Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Instagram

Her older sister Alaine Marie Scott wrote she "couldn't be happier" with the news.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

The 27-year-old daughter of the "Slim Shady" rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news with her three million followers.

In one photo, the couple was seen holding a champagne bottle following the proposal. Another featured McClintock getting down on one knee, and the final photo in the carousel gave fans a close up on Mathers' diamond engagement ring.

"Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," Hailie captioned the post.

Friends and family flocked to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their impending nuptials.

Along them were Hailie's sister, Alaina Marie Scott, who wrote, "😭😭😭 couldn't be happier for the two of you🍾can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys❤️."

Hailie wore a monochromatic look of a black leather jacket, black jeans and black booties for the big moment. Her fiancé on the other hand was fashioned in a large black coat, white pants and beige colored shoes.

While her father has yet to publicly comment on her engagement, the 50-year-old "Lose Yourself" artist previously shared how proud he was of Hailie and her accomplishments.

"No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good," he said during a 2020 appearance on Mike Tyson's "Hot Boxin'" podcast.

At the time, Eminem took a moment to take in how much his daughter had grown into an amazing woman. "She made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]" he said. "It's crazy."