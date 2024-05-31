Eminem's Back With New Single 'Houdini,' Calls His Kids Brats and Name Drops Celebs In Video

YouTube

Slim Shady is back to his old ways, even referencing Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident in his new song.

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up ... again!

On Friday, Eminem released the first single of his upcoming 12th album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," entitled "Houdini".

The single's music video references the now-51-year-old rapper's 2002 hit, "Without Me" -- and features a 2002 version of Eminem stepping through a portal to travel to the current year to wreak havoc. In response, the current day version of Em once again dons his Rapboy superhero costume to face-off against his former self.

The song even begins with the lyrics from his past hit: "Guess who’s back, back again / Shady's back, tell a friend." The music video is chock-full of celebrity cameos from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, comedians Shane Gillis and Pete Davidson, and more.

The music video starts with the 15-time Grammy Award winning rapper getting a phone call from his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who reveals his negative opinion of the new album. "Hey Em, it's Paul. I was listening to the album... Good f--king luck, you're on your own," Rosenberg says, with the sounds of a creaking bed and a woman in the background of Eminem's bedroom.

From there, in true Eminem form, he calls out a number of well-known names in his lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion is front and center as he references the incident where she was shot in the foot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back," he sings.

As he continues to call out Rosenberg, Dr. Dre and pretty much everybody else, he also had some choice words for his own children.

"Cancel me, what? Okay, that's it, go ahead Paul, quit / Snake ass prick, you male cross dresser, fake ass b--ch / And I'll probably get shit for that (watch) / But you can all suck my d--k, in fact, f--k them / F--k Dre, f--k Jimmy, f--k me, f--k you / F--k my own kids, they’re brats (f--k 'em) / They can screw off, them and you all (yeah) / You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's."

The rapper shared a reel earlier this week with magician David Blaine promoting the upcoming single revealing, "Well for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear." This after, earlier this month, he placed a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press to say goodbye to alter ego Slim Shady.

"The Death of Slim Shady" is Eminem's first album since 2020's "Music to Be Murdered By."