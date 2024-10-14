After Dropping Off Gunshot Victim at Hospital, Driver Runs Over 3 Nurses Rushing to Help: Police

WTXF

The unknown driver pulled up to the Philadelphia hospital early Saturday morning to drop off a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, but in his rush to flee the scene, he struck three nurses and the victim he was dropping off with his vehicle.

Four people were hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia over the weekend ... three of them nurses there who were on the clock!

At approximately 4:22 a.m. on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pulled up in a silver Jeep Cherokee to the hospital's ambulance bay and dropped off a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

As three nurses rushed to the scene in an attempt to render aid, the driver of the Jeep, in his rush to flee the scene, struck all three nurses and the man he'd just dropped off.

The gunshot victim is believed to have possible suffered a head injury in the incident, on top of his gunshot wounds, according to WPVI. He is reported to be in critical condition.

Also in critical condition is a 36-year-old male nurse, who KYW reports suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. The other two nurses, a 37-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, were both listed in stable condition, per the outlet.

A spokesperson for Penn Presbyterian said, "In a workplace where teams are devoted to caring for others, this incident is devastating to our staff, and is a reminder of the tragic, far-reaching toll of gun violence on entire communities."

"Violence against health care workers harms us all, and is a corrosive, unacceptable threat which our staff must cope with on a daily basis," the statement continued. "Our heroic staff continued working to save the gunshot victim and care for all our other patients even as their own colleagues were suffering and being treated."

Philadelphia Police immediately began looking for the driver and Jeep that was used to drop off the gunshot victim. They suspect him to be in his early 20s, with police believing the shooting happened about 10 minutes from the hospital.

By Saturday night, WPVI reported that police had located the vehicle, which sources told the station was a rental that had been due back in August. The vehicle was towed as part of the ongoing investigation.

"I am praying that all three nurses make a full and speedy recovery, most especially the one who remains in critical condition. I also commend the emergency room team for continuing to care for their patients while dealing with this traumatic incident," City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier told KYW.