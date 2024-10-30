Kristin Cavallari Rejected Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay After He Slid Into Her DMs

Getty

Cavallari and Flay discussed the flub on her podcast -- where the pair each had a slightly different account of what went down.

Kristin Cavallari is making some dating confessions.

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum admitted she rejected Bobby Flay when he slid into her DMs and asked her out for dinner -- but says it was actually a big misunderstanding.

"I DMed you and I said to you … 'I'm going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?'" the celebrity chef said. "And you literally said something to me like, 'I'm already dating somebody.'"

Cavallari, however, had a slightly different version of events.

"Or I was like, 'I'm over dating right now.' I was burnt out on dating or something," she said.

"No, you said, 'I've already started seeing somebody!,'" Flay shot back. "And I said, 'I just want to go to dinner with you.'"

"It was like foot in mouth," Cavallari, 37, said in embarrassment, before admitting that she should not have assumed Flay, 59, was asking her on a romantic date.

"I think the 'take you to dinner' thing is more where it was like, 'Oh, that seems like a date,'" the former reality star explained.

Despite the misunderstanding, the pair met up and had "the best time."

The Uncommon James founder has only recently become single, breaking up with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes last month over concerns with their 13-year age gap and differences in their "long-term" goals.

The pair first went public with their relationship in February, more than two years after Cavallari settled her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Flay, meanwhile, split from his girlfriend of three years, Christina Pérez, in July, per PEOPLE. Prior to that, he had been married three times.

Despite that, Flay had nothing but positive things to say about his ex, calling her "the loveliest person in the world."

Unlike Cavallari, who was quite public with her relationship with Estes, the Bobby's Triple Threat said he prefers to keep his dating life under wraps, because the rest of his life is so public.