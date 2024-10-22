Kristin Cavallari Says She Hopes Ex Jay Cutler 'Gets the Help That He Needs' Amid DUI Arrest

Getty

"I do of course wish Jay nothing but the best," says Cavallari of her ex's October 17 arrest for DUI on the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

Kristin Cavallari is speaking out abut her ex-husband Jay Cutler's, DUI arrest.

Cavallari addressed the incident at the top of her Let's Be Honest podcast, Tuesday, and whiles she said there wasn't much she could say, she's hopeful the former NFL star "gets the help that he needs."

"Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband," the Laguna Beach alum explained. "Just keep that in mind as you're listening."

She continued. "I will not be commenting on what happened. I do of course wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that's the only thing that I will be saying about it publicly."

Cutler was arrested on Thursday, October 17, after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee. He was booked for a DUI at the Williamson County Jail in Nashville, according to online records viewed by TMZ. The 41-year-old posted bond several hours later and was released. Cutler was reportedly also charged with failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Per docs obtained by TMZ, Cutler allegedly tried to flee the scene and offered the other driver $2,000 not to involve authorities. Law enforcement, however, arrived at the scene a few minutes later to find that the former quarterback was "staggering, swaying and heavy-footed while walking," while also having "bloodshot, glassy, red/pink, watery and dilated" eyes.

When asked whether he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, Cutler initially replied, "None," before admitting "a little bit" after the policeman noticed the scent of alcohol.

Cutler refused a field sobriety test, per the docs, and was taken to a hospital where a blood sample was obtained. He has yet to publicly comment on the incident.