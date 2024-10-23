Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Decided to Stay Sober Following Mark Estes Split

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is focusing on her physical and mental health amid her split from Mark Estes -- and that includes taking a break from drinking.

During the Oct. 22 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, Cavallari revealed she hasn't had "any" alcohol since their breakup.

"Let me tell you something, this most recent breakup -- [it's the] first breakup I have not had any alcohol, none," Cavallari shared.

The Laguna Beach alum spoke broadly about overcoming breakups throughout the episode, but also offered some insight into her life after splitting from the 24-year-old Montana Boyz social media star.

"I'm gonna drink tomorrow for the first time in months. I don't even know how long it's been, and I'm looking forward to it, and it's gonna be fun," she continued. "I'm gonna feel like s--t the day after, but that's OK. I have really prioritized my health, and I think that really helps."

Cavallari also offered one of her biggest tips for getting over a breakup, telling listeners: "become the hottest version of you."

Getting "your ass to the gym" also helps, Cavallari noted, along with "eating well," "prioritizing sleep" and taking a break from alcohol.

"It depends on where you are in life. If you're 22, go out to the club, and get f--king drunk and have fun. Do the damn thing," Cavallari added. "As an adult now, in my 30s, staying sober during this breakup is the best thing that I've done."

She went on to say that "alcohol doesn’t really sound good to me" right now, before revealing that the event she'll be attending to break her sober streak will be a wine tasting.

"I'm doing a little, like, honey and wine tasting thing tomorrow, so I'm excited for that," the Uncommon James founder shared. "Then, I probably won't drink for another few months."

Cavallari and Estes called it quits last month after seven months together. The pair's relationship was a hot topic due to their 13-year age gap.

The 37-year-old former reality star also touched on the breakup on her podcast earlier this month, where she shared the reason behind their split.

"It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right," she said at the time. "It's not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean. No one did anything."

Cavallari continued, "Those breakups are always the hardest I think because it’s almost easier if the guy does something that makes you hate him. Mark has been nothing but so sweet and so supportive. He's always been there."

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had," she added. "I just know long-term he needs to experience life."

Elsewhere during the episode, Cavallari gave an update on her relationship with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

"I will say we are in the best place that we've been in. It’s been four and a half years and it took four years," Cavallari, who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with Cutler, 41, admitted. "It took four years. But things are really good with us now, so much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently."

"And that makes me so happy because, honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn't. If I tell you that Jay and I can get there, anyone can get there. Take my word on that. I wish I could give you guys all the stories, but I can't."

The episode, was filmed before Cutler's DUI arrest -- which Cavallari commenting on at the very top. Whether that incident has shifted things between the pair remains to be seen, but one thing that is certain, the mother of three only wants the best for her ex.

"Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband," Cavallari told listeners. "Just keep that in mind as you're listening."

She continued. "I will not be commenting on what happened. I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that's the only thing that I will be saying about it publicly."

Cavallari announced her split from Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, and while it's been a rocky road, she still stands by her decision to walk away from the relationship.

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce. But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," Cavallari explained during an episode of The School of Greatness podcast in June 2022.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she added. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids -- and support them and encourage them -- that's the most important thing."