Kylie Jenner Hits Back at Critic Trolling Her & Kendall Jenner's Lizzie McGuire Halloween Video

The sisters also got the ultimate stamp of approval from none other than Lizzie McGuire herself: Hilary Duff.

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at a fan who criticized her and Kendall Jenner's Lizzie McGuire-inspired Halloween costume.

On Thursday, Kylie and Kendall dressed up as Lizzie McGuire and her "celebrity" doppelganger Isabella Parigi from the 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And the sisters didn't just wear costumes -- which were so amazing they looked like replicas -- but they also recreated one of the final scenes from the movie in which Lizzie and Isabella perform "What Dreams Are Made Of."

Kylie, 27, shared the video on TikTok and Instagram, captioning the clip, "this is what dreams are made of."

While many fans praised Kylie and Kendall's epic costumes and fun video, one user commented on the former's TikTok, writing, "This felt awkward."

In response, Kylie clapped back at the fan. "u obvi haven't seen the movie," she wrote.

Several users backed up the Kylie Cosmetics founder, noting that the moment is "supposed" to be somewhat awkward as Lizzie is initially nervous when she takes the stage, with a handful of fans taking to the comments to note that Kendall's interpretation was accurate.

"'this felt awkward' umm have you seen the movie?! kinda the point lmfao," a person commented.

"The people commenting negatively on Kendall clearly have not seen the movie. Her mannerisms were actually spot on !!!!!" a second fan added, while another said, "The gen z’s and beyond are showing themselves in the comments. It is SUPPOSED to be awkward 😂 LOVE THIS!"

Duff reshared Kylie's post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Down to the brooch ... nailed."

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall's Isabella and Lizzie Halloween costumes weren't the only ones they donned for the holiday. Kylie also channeled Demi Moore from her 1996 film, Striptease, even recreating the movie's poster. The mom of two also dressed up as Jane Fonda's character from 1967's Barbarella, rocking not one, but two looks.

As for Kendall, she and her pal Hailey Bieber dressed up as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from their OG Simple Life era, with Bieber sharing an iconic video on TikTok.