David Beckham Trolls Wife Victoria as She Dresses Up For Halloween For 'First Time in 27 Years'

Getty

"It's as good as we are gonna get," David joked of his wife, calling her costume a "good effort."

Victoria Beckham got in the Halloween spirit this year -- and according to her husband, David Beckham, it was the first time in nearly three decades she dressed up.

On Thursday, David hilariously trolled his wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself, Victoria, and their 13-year-old daughter Harper in costumes for Halloween. And while the couple technically only wore masks, David said that it was a big deal that Victoria put in any effort.

"Good effort mum 😆 first time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it's as good as we are gonna get 😆 you look amazing @victoriabeckham 💚🧡," David captioned the post, before tagging their four kids -- Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper -- asking them, "are u not proud of mum"?

They haven't yet replied to his question.

As shown in the photo, Victoria, 50, rocked a green witch mask, while David, 49, donned a scary old man mask with a hat that read: "I ❤️ Bingo."

Victoria posted a full-body shot of herself and her husband on her Instagram Stories as well, revealing that the couple wore regular clothing with their masks. The fashion designer rocked a pair of blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a brown belt. Victoria also poked fun at her "costume," writing, "10/10 for effort!"

Instagram

The Spice Girls member also shared a shot of David posing with Harper, who dressed up as a prisoner, rocking an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.

She went on to post another slide that featured a throwback photo of herself from the "Say You'll Be There" music video from back in the 90s. Alongside the shot, Victoria wrote, "Happy hal[l]oween."

David, meanwhile, shared a shirtless selfie of himself on Instagram wearing his Halloween mask and bingo hat, writing, "I DO LOVE BINGO NIGHTS 🎃 Happy Halloween Kids 🎃."

