Twitter Reacts to John Krasinski's Sexiest Man Alive Title -- Who They Wanted Instead!

Getty/People

"John Krasinski is People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2024……. Another devastating Tuesday night in November," one disappointed fan quipped on X after Krasinski's title was revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

John Krasinski has been named PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive -- and while fans of The Office alum and his wife Emily Blunt were excited over the news, there were many people online who were confused and disappointed.

The 45-year-old actor takes the title from 2023 honoree Patrick Dempsey, with the official announcement coming late Tuesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His cover was unveiled on the show, as well as social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following the announcement, people took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts, with many fans expressing their disappointment as an apparent large group of people were predicting actor Glen Powell to take the crown after he shot to superstardom -- and quickly became a heartthrob in the process -- within the past two years following roles in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, 2023's Anyone But You, and Twisters.

However, PEOPLE doesn't always pick someone who is at the height of fame at a certain time, like with Dempsey last year. It's also worth nothing that anyone on the cover has to agree to a big promotional push, so there are people who turn it down.

"like i don’t disagree. john krasinski and jim halpert changed the trajectory of my life but one thing about People magazine… they're gonna make a man SMA in the wrong year every single time," one user wrote.

"John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024……. Another devastating Tuesday night in November," second fan joked, referring to the 2024 presidential election, while another said, "The answer to People’s Sexiest Man Alive is Glen Powell…and even if it’s not, it’s still Glen Powell."

Another fan shared a popular GIF of Powell from Twisters, in which he struts in the rain while wearing a white t-shirt and a cowboy hat. "you're not gonna sit here and tell me that glen powell didn’t solidify his spot as the sexiest man alive after wearing a white t shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain," the person wrote alongside the GIF.

Powell even started trending on X, with many praising the actor's Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue photoshoot, which was released the morning after Krasinski was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive. Fans were loving Powell's photos, which included a sizzling shot that featured the 36-year-old actor rocking a brown see-through mesh polo.

"This photo of Glen Powell with his nipple out being released on the same day of John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot? OMG I'D LIKE TO REPORT A MURDER," a user wrote on X.

See more viral reactions in the posts, below!

JOHN KRASINSKI?????? OUR NATION'S MOST TRYING HOUR AND YOU GIVE US JOHN KRASINSKI?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/hW7cBOE46a — arden (@pavlyndon) November 13, 2024 @pavlyndon

if you are in line to vote for glen powell STAY IN LINE https://t.co/t1IoYmpyKe — max 🐜 (@walmartspidey) November 13, 2024 @walmartspidey

like i don’t disagree. john krasinski and jim halpert changed the trajectory of my life but one thing about People magazine… they’re gonna make a man SMA in the wrong year every single time pic.twitter.com/dobMQopQVo — 🐌 (@edebiriscinema) November 13, 2024 @edebiriscinema

John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024……. Another devastating Tuesday night in November — Caro (@apatheticDIVA) November 13, 2024 @apatheticDIVA

you’re not gonna sit here and tell me that glen powell didn’t solidify his spot as the sexiest man alive after wearing a white t shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain https://t.co/XriOyAw6xE pic.twitter.com/6JlAZmuy9q — ★ cowboy nicole 𐚁 (@pttercrux) November 13, 2024 @pttercrux

so apparently the “sexiest man alive” is not glen powell

pic.twitter.com/SPguxQM85t — sylvia (@newromantics02) November 13, 2024 @newromantics02

The answer to People’s Sexiest Man Alive is Glen Powell…and even if it’s not, it’s still Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/YZqYVopjxA — •b• ‎🌙🩵✨ (@_tinkerB) November 12, 2024 @_tinkerB

i’m sorry there’s a mistake! glen powell you won sexiest man alive! pic.twitter.com/8scx0cbjme — zoe cannoli (@ZozoSparkles) November 13, 2024 @ZozoSparkles

This photo of Glen Powell with his nipple out being released on the same day of John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot? OMG I’D LIKE TO REPORT A MURDER pic.twitter.com/A1z0GULjxW — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 13, 2024 @MediumSizeMeech

first trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night pic.twitter.com/JC8f6qgjeG — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 13, 2024 @willfulchaos

you're telling me john krasinski won over these two? pic.twitter.com/4AeaBezQyA — gabby (@pascalquinns) November 13, 2024 @pascalquinns

glen powell IS the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/A0VbY0j7pj — Sarah (@sydglenx) November 13, 2024 @sydglenx

Despite some mixed reviews online, Krasinski got the only approval that matters: from his wife Emily Blunt.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the Jack Ryan star said Blunt was "very excited" when she learned about his honor. "There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," he added.

PEOPLE added that Blunt previously joked about using his cover as wallpaper for their home if he was named Sexiest Man Alive.