Jimmy Kimmel Slams Sylvester Stallone For Supporting Donald Trump With Rocky Joke

Getty/YouTube

He also made fun of the now-viral photo of Trump, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump Jr. and Speaker Mike Johnson eating McDonald's on a private jet.

Jimmy Kimmel is throwing punches at Sylvester Stallone.

During the late night show host's monologue on Monday night, he called out the Rocky star for calling president-elect Donald Trump the "second George Washington."

While at the American First Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night, Stallone introduced Trump by saying, "When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

After Kimmel heard that comment, he told his audience that the actor's most famous role, Rocky Balboa -- a boxer -- might have taken a toll on his body and brain.

"I guess those punches Rocky took to the head were real after all," Kimmel said in his monologue.

He added, "George Washington was the father of our country. Donald Trump is the father of Eric. Big difference there."

Trump, of course, was re-elected as US president earlier this month in a shocking result which also saw the Republicans gain control of the Senate.

The late-night host then made fun of the viral picture of Trump, Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and Speaker Mike Johnson eating McDonald's on a private jet after attending UFC 309 on Saturday.

"After the fight, Trump loaded the whole 'grab 'em by the posse' onto his plane," Kimmel quipped.

"There's a lot going on in this photograph. This is like the Last Supper, but everyone is Judas … Little Elf on a Shelf Mike Johnson popping his head in there, health czar RFK with a quarter-pounder with cheese, 10 McNuggets, large fries and a Coke. That's what they call a farm-to-toilet meal."

Kimmel continued, "Only Donald Trump would force his new health czar to eat McDonald's. That's what he does. These are subservience tests he gives. Mike Johnson has to go to a fight, RFK has to eat McDonald’s, Matt Gaetz has to date a woman he didn't pay."