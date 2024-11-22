Luann de Lesseps Recalls 'Heavily' Making Out With Hugh Grant, Gerard Butler Flirtation (Exclusive)

Plus, The Countess shares details about her upcoming dating show with Bravo, Love Hotel and the "great guy" she met.

Bravo star Luann de Lesseps is spilling the British tea on her alleged make out session with Hugh Grant.

While sitting down with TooFab exclusively in Beverly Hills ahead of de Lesseps' "All New Countess Cabaret" on her Marry F Kill! tour, the Bravo star recalled a steamy moment she claims she had with the Bridget Jones star in The Hamptons.

"A girlfriend of mine called me and was like Hugh Grant is at Pierre's [a restaurant at The Hamptons]. I said, 'I'll be right over.' I called and said, 'Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.' I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, 'Let's go'," she shared.

"I said, 'Sit me right behind him.' I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him -- flirting 101 -- I bumped into him and said, 'Oh I'm so sorry.' He knows who I am because I know Andy," Lu continued.

"I go, 'I'm so sorry. Can I buy you a shot I feel terrible.' He goes, 'Okay, but I'll come have a shot with you if you do one with me,'" she continued. "Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out ... heavily at the table! My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant', and I was like, 'Neither can I.'"

When asked if there were any celebs who got away, de Lesseps had one in mind: Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

"I got into an elevator with him [Butler]," she claimed. "I tried my best but he had a girlfriend who was there. You can only try!"

New Reality Series 'Love Hotel'

The former Real Housewives of New York City star has been open about dating and looking for love, after sharing her romantic ups and downs while on RHONY.

Bravo has now enlisted the former Housewife -- along with Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador and Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby -- to partake in a new dating series, Love Hotel.

Luann told TooFab that the show wrangled together a great group of men, one of whom she met up with again while in Los Angeles this week. "I had a little rendezvous last night," she said, "He's a great guy. I was shocked."

Of how she wound up the show, Lu said, "The network calls me and was like, 'Countess we want to do a dating show with you and Bravo. What kind of guys do you like first of all, second of all, we're going to send you away for a few weeks and pay you.'"

That, of course, was a situation Luann found hard to refuse.

"I'm like, 'Okay, done.' So, they brought around really good guys, I was impressed by their casting. I mean these guys were vetted very heavily. The guys didn't know who we were, which is great," she revealed, before adding she was "happy" they didn't know who she was.

While Luann couldn't share too many details about the upcoming series -- which comes out next Spring -- she did tease that the women's dynamic worked "really well."

"We were each other's wingman. It was more about the drama between the men. I had a couple guys fighting over me. It’s really about that dynamic. You know we have our moments and sometimes we like same guy," the cabaret singer added.

At the end of 2023, Luann told PEOPLE that she is manifesting "love" for 2024. As for how that looks now we're nearing the end, she told TooFab, "I mean, I'm dating, I've got a month or so to go. I've got a lot of options, so I figure I've manifested love in 2024."

The Bravo star isn't opposed to partaking in The Golden Bachelorette either in her quest for love. When asked if she would consider it, Luann said: "Who can charm the socks off The Countess? That's what I'd like to know."

Lu's Future with Bravo

While Luann gets ready for the world to see Love Hotel, there is still hope for another season of Sonja Morgan and Luann's spin-off series Crappie Lake, she siad, in perhaps another town.

"Yes, we hope that'll happen soon. Looking for the right time," Luann shared.

As for another season of RHONY Legacy, she shared, "I always say I'll cross that bridge when I get to the bridge. I'm so happy doing other shows for the network like Crappy Lake, that's still streaming, Love Hotel, that's coming out. I have other projects and work. So, let's see what happens. I always say maybe because you never know," she shared.