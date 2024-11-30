Travis Kelce Congratulates Josh Allen on Engagement to Hailee Steinfeld

Getty/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to the exciting news in the comments section of the couple's announcement on Instagram, which was also "liked" by his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is sending his congratulations to a fellow NFL star, Josh Allen, on his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to Allen and Steinfeld's exciting news on Instagram.

Allen, 28, and Steinfeld, 27, announced the news in a joint Instagram post that featured the Buffalo Bills quarterback down on one knee as he proposed to the actress under a rose-covered archway.

"♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️," Allen captioned the joint post, which he shared on Friday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fellow football stars, celebrities, and fans alike took to the comments section to react to the news, including Kelce, 35.

"Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻," he commented on the post.

In addition to Kelce, the NFL and Bills official Instagram account also offered their congratulations.

"congrats 🫶," the league simply wrote, while Bills commented, "LET'S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙."

Among the other NFL stars who commented were Bills defensive end Javon Solomon, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis, and former NFL running back LeSean McCoy.

"🤞🏿❤️," Solomon said, while Davis wrote, "Yes sirrrr ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️congrats."

McCoy, who played for the Bills from 2015 to 2018, commented, "Congrats franchise ❤️."

Meanwhile, members of Hollywood also sent sweet comments to Steinfeld following the exciting news.

"The biggest congratulations ❤️," wrote Steinfeld's Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson.

"Off she goes!! ❤️🥹👰," Eiza Gonzalez wrote, while Ashley Benson added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats honey."

"Forever!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Bailee Madison commented. "so happy for you both and can’t wait to see the magic and love you fill your life together with!!!!!!! Love youuuuuu!!"

Steinfeld and Allen were first romantically linked in May 2023. The pair stepped out for their first public appearance together at an NHL game in October 2023, but did not confirm their relationship until nearly a year later. In July 2024, the couple went Instagram official with their romance, with Allen sharing a photo of them posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, although Allen and Kelce aren't on the same team, the two are friends, with the NFL stars both even starring in a Pepsi commercial together earlier this year.

Allen also shared his thoughts on the NFL's broadcast coverage of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her highly-publicized attendance at Chiefs games, telling PEOPLE in October 2023 that it's "obviously good for the brand."

"I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying," he added at the time.