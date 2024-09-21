10 Celebrities Who Are Dating or Married to NFL Players

Getty

From Taylor Swift to Alix Earle, these stars are in relationships with or married to football stars.

Football season has officially kicked off and sports fans are ready to tune in for all the action both on and off the field. While watching the game is fun, watching to see who shows up in the stands to show their support is just as interesting! With a handful of current NFL players dating major celebrities, it's always fun to see them cheering on their man and his team from the sidelines. With new romances always blossoming, you never know who you’re going to see!

Find out which celebrities have partners in the NFL…

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are the most talked about couple in the NFL. After meeting during the summer of 2023 following Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, their romance quickly developed. By fall, Taylor was cheering on Travis from the stands with his family and friends. Following Taylor's first appearance at one of his games, Travis couldn't help but gush about her.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her -- the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he said on his New Heights podcast. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there -- that s--t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been dating on the down low since 2023. The couple first sparked rumors when they were seen out to dinner that May and then were spotted on a PDA-filled vacation a few months later. It wasn't until July 2024 that they seemingly confirmed their romance in an Instagram photo where the couple could be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Ciara first met her now-husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, at a basketball game in 2015. Just a year later, they got engaged, and by July, they had tied the knot. The couple have since welcomed three children. Despite his busy career on the field, Ciara says that Russell is an incredibly involved father.

"What I love is my husband's heart and how he thinks of us. He's always thinking of us. He loves serving at heart. That's just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or taking Sienna to ballet. He doesn't want to miss a moment," she told Sports Illustrated.

Simone Biles rose to fame as an Olympic gymnast and in 2020, she met Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens on a dating app. Two years later, they got engaged, and in 2023, they tied the knot. Since they're both athletes, they can often be found on the sidelines supporting one another. Right when Simone got back from the Paris Olympics, she headed to Chicago to attend a pre-season Bears game.

"It's super exciting, it's super fun. I know how important it is for him for me to go out there and support him so I tried to go out to Chicago and support him," she told Fox Houston. "It was really fun. We had such a good time but it was also good to just sit, mellow in that and just relax before [gymnastics] gets started up again."

Influencer Alix Earle has been linked to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios since early 2023. They made things official on a red carpet that July and have since been sharing their lives together on social media. Alix has even been in attendance at many of Braxton’s games. Looking back on the early days of their relationship, Alix says she didn't really know anything about football.

"I'e probably only been to like two football games in my life before I started dating Braxton," she said on HBO's Hard Knocks. "Just seeing people run into each other, I was like, 'Oh my God, don't touch him!'"

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey were first linked in 2019. In the years that followed, the couple got engaged and recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island. When Olivia was asked about life with her husband behind the scenes, she couldn’t help but gush about his dedication to his sport.

"He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off season," she told E! News. "He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."

Model Chanel Iman began dating New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux in 2022 and just a year later, they announced they were expecting their first child together. In early 2024, they married during a civil ceremony in New York and then said "I do" again on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea. Chanel explained that the couple made time for their weddings even amid Davon's busy game schedule.

"We couldn't wait for football season to be over so we [could] complete our union," she told Vogue of their New York wedding.

In 2023, Normani sparked dating rumors with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DeKaylin "DK" Metcalf. It turns out that the pair were set up by fellow WAG, Ciara. While Normani has been dating DK for just a year, she has only said the best things about their relationship.

"I'm happy. I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer," Normani told Rolling Stone. "I've experienced a lot with relationships. I'm a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that's reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do."

9. Sydney Hightower Warner

Former Bachelor contestant Sydney Hightower Warner found love with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The couple met after Fred's family saw Sydney on the dating reality show and thought they would be a good fit together. They ended up getting engaged in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Since then, Sydney has been in the stands supporting her husband, although she admits the game can make her anxious.

"I always have a tad bit of anxiety when the season starts," she said in an Instagram story. "It's just such a fast crazy span of months but still super exciting and a lot of fun every year!"

10. Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss didn't find love on The Bachelor but sparks flew when she met Detroit Lions running back Jake Funk. After going public with their relationship in 2022, they got engaged and then tied the knot in July 2024. While Hannah always supports Jake at his game, she tries to keep a lot of their football life private because of criticism they face from fans.

"The fans, I mean, they're diehard fans and spending [money] on a ticket and they want to see a team win," she told Page Six. "So with Jake's football, I tend to be more on the private side with everything going on with that. I like to give people updates. I let them know. But I have learned that you're sharing so much of your football life, you're opening up like a can of worms because people are so harsh."