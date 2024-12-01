10 Unusual Celebrity Traditions For The Holidays

Getty

Celebrity holiday traditions can definitely be over the top -- from the Kardashian Christmas party to extravagant vacations and lavish gifts. But not all stars feel the need to be so extra! Some celebs like to keep it low key and take part in fun family traditions…even if they may be a little unusual. A handful of celebrities have dished on the not-so-typical things they do with their families for the holidays and honestly, it sounds like a lot of fun!

Find out what strange things these stars do for the holidays…

When Reese Witherspoon’s children were still young, she says they came up with the annual tradition of dressing up her Oscar statue in festive holiday attire. She explained that each year, they put him in a hat and scarf to keep him warm through the winter and kept him on a shelf.

“At Christmastime, they put a little hat on him and a little scarf, so he doesn't get cold,” Reese said during an appearance on BBC back in 2008.

Christmas for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend is pretty low key -- and they’ve actually made it a tradition to have fast food on the holiday. John explained that for several years now, the family has ordered McDonald’s on Christmas Eve as a late-night snack.

“It’s a Chrissy tradition, for sure,” John told Postmate’s The Receipt before jokingly adding, “We’ve decided that Beef Wellington is our go-to Christmas main dish from now on."

Nick Jonas says that ever since he was a little boy, his mom Denise has been making tamales on Christmas morning. While it’s a common tradition in Mexican households, the Jonas family isn’t hispanic -- making the practice a little more unusual.

“Every year we eat tamales on Christmas morning and it's pretty awesome,” Nick told InStyle. “My mom started it and it's special because Kevin, Joe and I have grown up doing it. It's very like us to have tamales on Christmas.”

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone have started a tradition to have a meatball party on Christmas Eve. She says she gathers the family, they make meatball sandwiches and watch extended versions of The Lord of the Rings because Ben and their daughter Georgie now “demand it.”

“Every Christmas Eve, we’ve done it for a decade, we do a weird meatball party,” Melissa shared on the Today show. “We have everybody over, we make sandwiches, we watch all of The Lord of the Rings.”

JoJo Fletcher picked up a new holiday tradition when she started dating Jordan Rodgers. The couple explained that Jordan’s family have long been dressing up for Christmas -- but not in the attire you’d expect. Jordan says his family picks out hilarious holiday themed costumes for one another and then they have to wear it in public.

“We all draw names and whoever’s name you draw, you pick out a very embarrassing holiday themed outfit that we all end up wearing out in public doing something,” Jordan shared in a YouTube video. “Last year, we got my dad in a full-on movie quality Elf costume. My sweet ol’ parents just walked up and down downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee dressed as Buddy the Elf with his Christmas tree.”

Tori Kelly and her family have a tradition of having a big Christmas brunch together but they put an interesting twist on one of their morning pastries. Tori says that instead of cinnamon rolls, they actually have orange rolls -- which some people have called “crazy.”

“We have a tradition of doing orange rolls, which are like cinnamon rolls, but orange flavored. A lot of people think it sounds crazy, but it’s a tradition of ours that I've done since I was a kid,” Tori explained to PEOPLE.

Kate Hudson’s family Christmas traditions all revolve around Santa Claus. She says that every year, they put out something different for Santa to enjoy -- and sometimes it gets a little naughty. One year, she says Santa enjoyed rum and another year he requested Cabernet.

“One year, Santa wanted rum, root beer and licorice. One year, he wanted gluten free cookies and almond milk. Another year, I think he wanted Cabernet and some chocolates,” she shared in a blog for Fabletics. “So Santa likes to change quite a bit! Our traditions are very much based around Santa, so we read The Night Before Christmas. We do the Santa tracker and then the kids run up and go to sleep while the adults stay up for a little bit.”

Oscar Isaac’s Christmas traditions may sound unusual but they’re actually pretty common in Denmark, where his wife Elvira is from. Oscar says that when the couple head overseas for the holidays, they take part in many of the fun traditions in the country.

“They have really fun traditions, lots of warm wines that you can drink and dancing around the tree. Everyone holds hands and dances around the tree,” Oscar said on The Ellen Show. “Everyone in the room holds hands and we all sing and dance around the tree…for a while. It’s like a pretty big repertoire. The tree is in the center and it's all with actual candles, too.”

Candace Cameron Bure may be the queen of Christmas movies but when it comes to her holiday traditions, she says they’re far from what you see on Hallmark. Instead of a chilly winter experience, Candace and her family head on a vacation someplace tropical.

“We’re actually going on a trip together, the five of us, and we are doing the antithesis of a Hallmark movie,” she told Us Weekly. “We are going to the beach. So we’re going to just spend a little time in Miami and enjoy some sunshine and the ocean spray. I can’t wait.”

Michelle Obama has continued a family tradition that started when she was just a little girl. She says that her family was so big, each person couldn’t afford to get gifts for everyone. Instead, her aunts bought small gifts and in order to get one, you had to put on a performance.