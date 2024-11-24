9 On Screen Romances That Broke Up Real Life Relationships

Getty

“That moment…it felt like something I should not be feeling.”

In Hollywood, it’s pretty common for actors to fall for their co-stars while spending so much time together on set -- but that becomes a little bit of a problem when one of them already has a romantic partner. Although these castmates may have found true love with one another, it ultimately leads to a scandal…and the demise of another relationship.

While most couples try to avoid the topic of the early days of their illicit relationship, there’s plenty of evidence that points to their shared screen time causing one relationship to end and another one to begin.

Find out what happened to these stars on set…

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first crossed paths on the set of Gigli, Jennifer was still married to choreographer Cris Judd. While Jennifer says there was no romance between her and Ben on the movie’s set, she did end up filing for divorce from Cris in July 2002, right after the movie wrapped, citing irreconcilable differences. Jennifer has maintained that she never cheated on Cris, but it’s clear she found love on the set of Gigli.

“I’m a very faithful person. If somebody had told me, ‘Ben’s attracted to you,’ I would have said, ‘No, I wasn’t raised that way,’” she told Reader’s Digest in 2003.

In the months that followed her divorce, paparazzi captured Ben and Jennifer’s romance unfolding as they cozied up together. Ben even had a starring role in Jennifer’s “Jenny From The Block” music video. By November 2002, the couple were engaged, beginning their decades-long romantic history.

When Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starred in Anyone But You together, fans immediately noticed their incredible chemistry. As the movie’s press tour began, rumors began swirling that the pair had hooked up on set -- and around the same time, it was revealed that Glen and his girlfriend Gigi Paris had broken up.

Although Glen says that he and Sydney played up their flirty exchanges just to promote the film, it seems as though it may have had an impact on his relationship with Gigi. Around that time, she began sharing pointed messages on Instagram, including a screenshot while listening to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and a reel caption that read “know your worth & onto the next.”

Gigi hasn’t directly spoken about the split but sources have said that the film played a big role in their breakup.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig had known each other since the ’90s but they truly fell for each other while working on their film Dream House. At the time, Rachel had been engaged to Darren Aronofsky for years and they shared a child -- but their relationship ended soon after Rachel wrapped filming on her movie with Daniel.

Neither Rachel nor Daniel have explained exactly what went down but shortly after the news of her split surfaced, the co-stars began spending a lot of time together. Just six months later, the couple was married.

“There is method acting and I guess there is matrimonial method acting. They were playing the roles as professional, and it went from there,” the film’s producer Ehren Kruger told MTV News in 2011.

Johnny Depp first met Amber Heard while they were on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. At the time, Johnny had been with his partner Vanessa Paradis for over a decade and shared two children, while Amber was dating photographer Tasya van Ree. Looking back while later testifying against Amber in court, Johnny shared that in their first interactions, he began to feel something he “should not be feeling” as a man with a partner.

“That moment...it felt like something, it felt like something I should not be feeling,” he shared in the courtroom. “I think there was something in the [film’s] kiss in the shower that was real.”

Shortly after filming wrapped, Johnny and Vanessa quietly split and he secretly began dating Amber during the film’s press tour. It wasn’t until 2012 that Johnny and Vanessa publicly shared that they had gone their separate ways and then in 2013, Johnny and Amber finally confirmed they were dating.

During the summer of 2004, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met while they were playing married assassins in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, Brad was still married to his then-wife Jennifer Aniston -- but it wouldn’t be long before they parted ways. Soon after filming wrapped, rumors surfaced that Brad and Angelina had been having an affair. In January 2005, several months after filming wrapped, Brad and Jennifer filed for divorce.

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People.

While they denied the allegations surrounding the affair, Angelina later admitted in a New York Times article that the movie was where the couple “fell in love.”

Angelina Jolie also played a role in the end of Billy Bob Thornton’s relationship with Laura Dern. When Billy Bob met Angelina on the set of Pushing Tin in 1999, he was engaged to Laura. He went on to begin an affair with Angelina and in 2000, Billy Bob and Angelina eloped while Laura was out of town working on a movie.

“I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” Laura said at the time. “It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity.”

Billy Bob later apologized for “causing pain” but said the decision to marry Angelina made him happy.

Billy Crudup had been friends with Claire Danes for years but when they worked together on the set of Stage Beauty, they fell for one another. At the time, Billy had been dating Mary-Louise Parker and she was pregnant with their first child -- so things got messy. Billy ended up leaving Mary-Louise to be with Claire, even though Mary-Louise was just months from giving birth.

Claire later admitted that being a part of the end of a relationship and facing such extreme backlash was incredibly difficult.

“That was a scary thing. It was really hard,” she said on The Howard Stern Show. “I didn’t know how to not do that. I was just in love with him, and needed to explore that, and I was 24 ... I didn't quite know what those consequences would be. But it’s okay. I went through it.”

When Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met for the first time on the set of Mind Over Murder, they instantly fell for each other -- but they were unfortunately married to other people. At the time, Dean was married to Mary Jane Eustace, while Tori was married to Charlie Shanian. During filming, Tori and Dean began an affair and ended up eventually splitting with their respective spouses.

“He was married…We had sex the first night we met. It wasn't like, 'Oh, just get your rocks off, have sex with someone just to have sex,' you know? It was a conscious decision, like, fell head over heels for you,” Tori revealed on True Tori.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met when they both starred in the Lifetime Channel original movie Northern Lights. Although they fell for each other while filming, they were both married -- LeAnn to Dean Sheremet and Eddie to Brandi Glanville, with whom he shared two young children. After filming wrapped, the pair began to see one another and were eventually captured on a security camera holding hands and kissing on a romantic dinner date.

Shortly after their affair made headlines, they split from their respective partners and continued to see one another. The couple eventually married but looking back, LeAnn says she regrets the way she chose to leave her first marriage.