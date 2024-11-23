All The Bravo Couples Who've Split in 2024

Getty

From Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, see all of the Bravo stars who called it quits this year.

There’s always plenty of drama on Bravo -- whether it’s a dinner party gone wrong as part of the Real Housewives franchise or something shady happening on Vanderpump Rules. Of course, that means there are also a number of tumultuous romantic relationships that have all of their ups and downs played out on reality TV.

Throughout 2024, there were quite a few major breakups within Bravo’s franchises from Teddi Mellencamp’s recent divorce to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s dramatic split. While we don’t have all the details just yet, fans are sure to get the inside scoop on Bravo pretty soon!

Find out why these couples called it quits…

Teddi Mellencamp recently confirmed that she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, would be getting divorced after 13 years of marriage. Teddi, who shares three children with Edwin, says that it was her choice to file for divorce but didn’t specify why she and Edwin were splitting.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” Teddi shared on Instagram.

She continued, “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

On her podcast, Teddi explained that she was not yet ready to share exactly what led to the end of their marriage but would open up more in her own time.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her husband, Simon Guobadia, were only married for 15 months before she filed for divorce. While Porsha has remained hush about their split, their divorce has publicly played out in court. Despite having a prenup, things have been complicated as Simon attempted to render it unenforceable in court. According to People, the judge did not “find merit” in his argument and ruled in Porsha’s favor.

In May, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK announced they were sepating after nine years of marriage. While the couple, who share two children, have not legally filed for divorce, they say they’re working through some struggles in their relationship.

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they said in a statement. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

As of now, the couple are taking things “one step at a time,” per TMZ.

In February, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they were separating after five years of marriage. Brittany, who shares one child with Jax, didn’t officially file for divorce until August while her ex was in an in-patient treatment for his mental health. She explained that she had tried for months to reconcile with Jax amid their tumultuous relationship but unfortunately, the situation didn’t improve.

“Even through our separation, I still was holding on hope that we could work things out,” Brittany told People in September. “I think it’s been very obvious how much I loved him and how hard I tried to work on our relationship. I wanted to make sure I did every single thing I could possibly do to give it a chance and to try for my family, for my son, for my future, but I couldn’t do it anymore. I had to put myself first.”

Their divorce is set to play out on season 2 of The Valley.

In May, it was revealed that Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon had split after six years of dating. The couple had met in 2018 and got engaged in 2021 but Bethenny says they split after the “really traumatic loss” of her mother at the end of April. She explained that she initiated things because she felt there needed to be a change in their relationship.

“The breakup was something that I initiated. I wasn’t happy. Something needed to change. It was certainly mutual. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody,” she said on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

She continued, “But I went through it. I was scared because of my past and my abandonment issues. I get very scared when there’s any sort of change in someone you depend on and someone that you love, but I knew that it was ultimately the right thing. And I really made peace with it, and I was happy. I was thriving, and I was surviving…It wasn’t a relationship I wanted to be in, and it wasn't a person that I wanted to be with anymore, to be honest, for many reasons that I really had to come to terms with.”

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have had their fair share of ups and downs but their relationship is now over for good. Larsa says that it was while she was filming E!’s House of Villains that she realized that Marcus wasn’t the right person for her.

“You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” she explained on the Amy & T.J. podcast. “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Larsa continued, “I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

The Valley’s Jesse and Michelle Lally announced their split in March, explaining that they had actually quietly separated in the fall of 2023. The former couple had gotten married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in early 2020 but admitted that seeing their marriage on reality TV really brought their issues to light.

“We still had our issues [while filming]. But I didn’t think -- until I watched the show, I was like, ‘Wow, it was really that bad. Like I did not see it at all.’ We had kind of swept everything under the rug,” Jesse said on the Two Ts In a Pod: Popping Off podcast.

Michelle added on the Whine Down podcast, “He wasn’t blindsided because I told him specifically what needed to change. It was like he was living a great life and he had his wife and daughter at home. So yeah, why would he want a divorce when he has the perfect image of the perfect family? Yet he gets to do whatever he wants. Of course, he didn’t want to get divorced … He just didn’t want to believe it and he thought it would never happen and it would never come to that.”

Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola was married to her husband Todd Nepola for two years before he filed for divorce. Just weeks after their split, Alexia said she was in disbelief regarding Todd’s decision.

“I’m still going back in my head like, ‘What happened?’” she said on her ​​Ay Por Favor podcast. “It’s not because we don’t love each other. But it’s just very sad, I guess we couldn’t figure out a way to fix things, and that’s why I was in such shock because I’m a fighter, I fight right? … I was never expecting that, I thought things were good, so it's been really shocking and I'm devastated.”

Alexia later confirmed that the pair have now entered couple’s therapy and since then, there’s been no forward movement on their divorce in court.

Summer House fans learned of Sam Feher and Kory Keefer’s split in early 2024, although they had technically called it quits a few weeks earlier. Looking back, Sam says things came to a head after watching Kory’s appearance on Winter House where he flirted with other women -- and felt that many people lied to her about it. Then, when Kory reached out to make plans for the holidays with only a few days before Christmas, Sam decided she had enough.

“The trigger was, he texted like five or six days before Christmas, and was like, ‘Hey I just realized Christmas and New Year’s are coming up, what are we doing?’ And I was like, if you wanted to spend that time with me, I think you hopefully would’ve texted me before then or we would've figured it out sooner," Sam shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

After appearing on the Winter House reunion special together a few days later, Sam officially ended things, adding that Sam had never even said he loved her to her.

Back in February, Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley confirmed that he and Summer House’s Danielle Olivera had gone their separate ways. The couple had been dating for the past four months after initially meeting at BravoCon in 2023. Joe explained that he didn’t feel that he was in the right place in his life to be with Danielle.

“I just don’t think I’m in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career. I’m in this tiny little quaint town in Charleston, and she’s running laps in the big city like she always has,” Joe said while appearing on the Gabbing with Gib podcast.